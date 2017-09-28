Sept. 28: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Something you have been hiding from the world, and from yourself, must now be acknowledged. It does not matter how embarrassing it may be when it becomes public knowledge, you must own it and make it work for you. All publicity is good publicity.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

What occurs in your life today will remind you how far short of your potential you have fallen. As power planet Pluto comes out of its retrograde phase you will be forced to admit that you should have tried harder. Never mind, there's still time.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You need to get away from your current environment and spend some time in a place that inspires you. The further you travel the more you will enjoy yourself, so get out a map of the world and start making plans. Go where there is light and laughter.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your sixth sense tells you that a friend is up to something and that there is some gossip to be uncovered. Be that as it may you are advised to tread carefully because they know things about you as well. Would you be happy if they were made public?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Yours may be a cardinal sign and go-getting by nature but you cannot be top dog all the time. The message of the stars today is that you need to work alongside other people, as equals, if you are to realize your dreams and ambitions.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If there is something you would like to change about your work situation now is the time to get serious about it. Don't worry if colleagues and employers think you have gone mad – they will be mad with jealousy when they see how happy you are.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There is still time to do something out of the ordinary with your life but you have got to stop thinking and start acting. Physically, mentally and emotionally you have what it takes to reach the top in any area of endeavor – so go for it!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Relationships generally are going well for you now but you need to spend more time making sure your domestic affairs run smoothly. A surprising discovery will make you realize that family members have been keeping things from you. Find out why.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Pluto, your ruler, turns in your favour in the most open area of your chart today, making it easy for you to get out and about and see and be seen. For too long you have hidden yourself away – now you must put on a show for your fans.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You can at times be rather abrasive in your attitude and the way that you speak and the planets warn if you don't keep that side of your nature under control today it could cause you problems. Tell the truth by all means, but tell it nicely.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Now that power planet Pluto has come to the end of its retrograde phase you must get serious about your place in the world and how you can improve it. You know what it is that you want to be doing, so get on and do it – right now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may not be getting much work done at the moment but don't worry about it. You will know when the time is right to push yourself harder but that time is not yet, so relax while you can and build up your energy reserves.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you have been taking it for granted that certain individuals will always support your aims you may now find that you had no right to do so. Like it or not you will have to adjust your plans today to fit in with their needs and wishes.

