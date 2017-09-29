Sept. 29: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It's not like Libra to go to extremes but the planets warn you could get so angry with someone's unreasonable behaviour this year that you respond by being even more unreasonable yourself. Don't let it happen. You win when you stay true to your nature.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Someone you don't know much about will make you an offer today, but how do you know it will work out as they say? Do some research and make sure you know what you are letting yourself in for – and how much it could cost if it goes wrong.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Business issues and money matters will be of special concern over the next few days, so make sure you have all the necessary facts and figures at your fingertips. The more you know the more likely it is you will make a decent profit.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your logic circuits seem to be a bit mixed up at the moment, so don't make any hard and fast decisions concerning either your career or your financial situation. Common sense is a must. Wishful thinking may be fun but it won't pay the rent.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Cancer is a sensitive sign and today's cosmic influences will make you more moody than usual. Whenever you feel your desire for life slipping away do something to shock yourself out of it. Act first and worry about the consequences later.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Some of your dreams have taken a bit of a battering of late but others are still very much on course and those are the ones you must focus on. You cannot possibly accomplish everything on your wish list, so take the path of least resistance.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

With so many bad things going on in the world you could easily lose heart and decide that getting involved is no longer worth it, but if you cut back on your commitments some good people will suffer. Find ways to rekindle your enthusiasm today.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may not be the type to worry easily but something seems to have spooked you and now you don't know which way to turn. It's no big deal though. After Mercury moves into your sign tomorrow you will soon get your head back together.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Forget about what is going on in the world outside your door and focus on your private life for a while. According to the planets you have become so immersed in other people's struggles that you have forgotten you have struggles of your own.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It may be true that certain people have been less than helpful of late but that is not an excuse to hold back from helping them when they need it. Someone has got to break the cycle of mistrust – someone with a big, forgiving Sagittarius heart!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your workload will go on getting bigger and heavier until you learn to say "No". You may not want to let certain people down but the planets warn if you don't cut back on your commitments soon you may have nothing left of yourself to give.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

With so much cosmic activity in positive and persuasive areas of your chart you only have to snap your fingers for others to come running to do your bidding. Okay, so maybe it won't be quite that simple but no one will deny you any reasonable requests.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Relationships seem to be taking a turn for the better now, which is nice, but there are still a few issues that need to be resolved. Perhaps the most important is finding a home-work balance that everyone can be happy with. Make that your objective today.

