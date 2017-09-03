Sept. 3: Your lookahead horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Mercury link on your birthday means that your mind will be sharp and your tongue even sharper! However, as Mercury is moving retrograde you must make sure that what you say is 100-per-cent true. If you make stuff up you will be found out.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Don't make time a factor in what you do this week. If you put yourself on the clock you will most likely rush things and not make as good a job of what you are doing as you could have. Deadlines are for other people, not for you.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

A friend will take you into their confidence this week and no matter how stunned you are by what they say you must not let anyone else know about it. If you do they will never trust you again – worse, you will get a reputation as a blabbermouth.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You may be tempted to cover up for a friend who has got themselves in trouble but is that really the best way to help them? You will do more for them in the long-term if you insist that they face up to the consequences of their actions.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Not everyone takes setbacks with the same composure as you, so make allowances for those who make a scene. On the work front especially it seems that the pressures of the job are getting too much for some people. They're not as tough as you.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

If you get the urge to go off in a new direction this week then do so. Friends and relatives may say you are taking too many unnecessary risks, and they may be right, but what fun would life be if you played it straight all the time?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Everything that happens in your life is part of a wider cosmic plan and if you keep that thought in mind during the early part of the week you will feel a lot better about what takes place. Worry is a useless emotion.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Aim to do something a bit different this week, something that takes you away from your usual environment and challenges you in ways that are new and exciting. They may be scary as well but isn't that part of the fun? A good fright never hurt anyone!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You can get on top of your workload this week if you start early and don't stop until everything is done. Apart from the occasional coffee break you must force yourself to keep at it until your in-tray is empty – for the first time in a long time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Surround yourself only with people who share your outlook on life this week. You have had your fill of disputes and disagreements in recent weeks, now all you want is to relax in the company of those you feel most at ease with.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

It may be the case that certain people are talking behind your back and making mean remarks but why should that bother you? What can they say that can actually hurt you? Absolutely nothing, so carry on as before and pretend you can't hear them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

The planets warn that the wrong thing said at the wrong time in the wrong place could cost you dearly, so watch what you say and, if you can manage it, say nothing at all. Pretend you have a sore throat and have to use sign language!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

It's a sad fact of life that some people never seem to learn from their mistakes and one such individual will try your patience this week. You may feel sorry for them but you cannot keep making excuses for them. As of now they're on their own.

