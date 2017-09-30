Sept. 30: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mercury, planet of the mind, is strong on your birthday, making it easy for you to put a name to your dream. But naming it is only the first step. After that you must commit to making that dream come true. Only hard work can make it happen.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Take the initiative in group and social activities this weekend. Anyone who is feeling down or depressed will come alive again in your company, such is your enthusiasm for life. It's good to know you can make such a difference in the world.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don't hide your talents away where they cannot be seen. Employers and other important people will be impressed by your ideas but first they need to know what they are and that means getting back into the mainstream again. Confidence is crucial.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don't just look after your own needs this weekend, help friends and relatives get what they want as well. With the sun and Jupiter on your side, and Mercury, planet of communication, too, your way with words will open any and all doors.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Take a long, hard look in the mirror and be honest about the person staring back at you. There may be a few more lines on your face these days but that is a sign of wisdom. Use what you have learned to improve your circumstances.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don't take on new commitments just because you think it is expected of you. If you let other people dictate terms they will of course do so to their own benefit. It is your happiness that matters, not theirs, so do only what feels right to you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Stand back from what you are working on and ask yourself, honestly, if it is what you truly want to be doing. If the answer is "No" you must get serious about changing direction. If the answer is "Yes" you are probably lying to yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Will what you are about to attempt end in success or failure? There is simply no way of knowing until you get on with it, so stop wasting time and get moving. Trust yourself. There is precious little you cannot do once you set your mind to it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There is someone who annoys you because they never stop talking. What are you going to do about it? You know they won't ever change, so it's up to you to decide how you are going to react to them. Remove yourself from their presence.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may have more friends than anyone else but how many of them are true friends and how many are hangers-on? Make a note of who is helping you and who is bleeding you dry and get rid of the latter en masse. You don't need them

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Mercury joins the sun in the career area of your chart this weekend, so you will be looking for ways to move up on the work front. Be warned, however, that if you make a commitment you will be expected to keep to it. Always be professional.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your confidence has rarely been higher, thanks to the sun and Jupiter moving through one of the more positive areas of your chart. On all levels you are more than a match for your rivals, so make your move and show them what a winner looks like.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don't give away details about your plans over the next 48 hours. The less rivals know about your ambitions the better, especially if you are working toward a target they have their eyes on too. In conversation, talk only about trivial things.

