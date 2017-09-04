Sept. 4: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Not everyone will approve of what you do over the next 12 months but that's okay. Life is too short to worry what the neighbors might think and you have wasted enough time already trying to please other people. Now it's time to please yourself. Go for it!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

What you need to be aware of as the new week begins is that you can only go so far through sheer force of personality. If you are going to make progress, on the work front especially, you must make alliances with those who share your ambitions.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Others will turn to you for assistance today and being the nice guy you are you won't want to turn them down. That's great, but don't give too much away or you may have nothing left. You can be too generous for your own good you know.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The upcoming full moon in the career area of your chart suggests that someone in a position of authority will offer you the chance to move up the promotion ladder. Make sure you know what they expect of you in return. The price could be steep.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

With the Sun moving through one of the livelier areas of your chart you won't be as pessimistic about your chances as you usually are. It won't be long before you too are on the move again, maybe quite literally as travel is well starred.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Try not to go over the top if the object of your affection pays too much attention to a potential love rival. Secretly they will be pleased if you overreact – it's a sign that you care – but do you really want to play those sort of mind games?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will have to make compromises with people who, to say the least, you don't much respect, but you have no alternative if you intend to move up in the world. Remember, you don't have to like someone to be able to work with them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Over the next few days it will become abundantly clear that you need to take a more balanced approach to everyday activities. You may be full of energy and enthusiasm now but you won't be able to keep up this pace forever, so slow down a bit.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Why are you worrying about something that is of no importance? You should know by now that the way you think affects the way you feel and the way you feel creates the circumstances you attract, so think only good thoughts from now on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you don't control your feelings over the next few days the results could be explosive. Physical activities, especially sports, are an excellent way to get rid of that frustration you've been storing up inside. Just remember it's a game, not a war!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Now that the Sun is moving in your favor again you should find it easier to relax. On the other hand, with Mars moving into the same area of your chart tomorrow you will be sorely tempted to start something new. Make sure it's something you can handle.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will be touchy in the extreme over the next two or three days as the full moon grows stronger, but now that you are aware of that fact you can guard against it. It's not true that certain people have got it in for you, so lighten up.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Too often in the past you have relied on other people to realize your dreams, giving them power over you that they do not deserve. Now you must go right the other way and take what you want for yourself. No one will complain – they would not dare!

