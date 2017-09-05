Sept. 5: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The most important things on your birthday are that you have a clear idea of what it is you desire and how you intend to get it. Once those pieces of the jigsaw are in place everything else will be easy. Focus and commitment are the keys to success.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Story continues below advertisement

The next few days will be demanding, both physically and emotionally, so be kind to yourself and be kind to other people as well. On the work front, don't take on any new tasks. Just because you can push yourself harder does not mean you have to.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Something you have been hoping for is no longer an impossible dream, in fact it is now well within your reach, and the planets indicate there is every chance that it will soon be yours. Creatively and romantically you can do no wrong at the moment.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Some kind of showdown is likely over the next two or three days and in a way that's good in that the air needs to be cleared. Make sure partners and loved ones know why you are upset and what they can do to make things right again.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Put your worries behind you and have fun. Mars, planet of energy and enterprise, moves into the travel and ideas area of your chart today, so you won't lack for opportunities to get out into the world and showcase your talents. Be positive Cancer!

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A more detached view of money and possessions is a must today. There are many more important things in life than bits of paper with numbers on them, so get your head together and remember that love and laughter can always be had for free.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

With Mars joining the Sun in your sign today you will be on top of your game mentally, emotionally and physically. Focus on what you are good at and don't worry that not everyone will appreciate what you are doing. Their views are irrelevant.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your confidence has taken a few knocks of late but you must not allow yourself to get depressed. That is an indulgence you cannot afford. Take time out today to remind yourself of all the good things in your life – of which there are many.

Story continues below advertisement

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Yes, of course, you want to change the world, but it would be better if you changed yourself first. Friends, family and colleagues won't take kindly to being told they are on the wrong track, so lead by example and let them make their own choices.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you remain positive in thought and deed over the next two or three days you will see some remarkable advances, both in your personal life and in your career. Make sure important people know who you are and what you can do. Shout about it!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The Sun in Virgo at this time of year means your outlook is hugely optimistic, and with Mars joining it there today nothing and no one will be able to throw you off your stride. Follow your dream and act as if you cannot possibly lose.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Today's Sun-Neptune link warns you need to be careful with your money and possessions. You may be a giving person by nature but sometimes you go too far and give away things you should have kept for yourself. Charity begins at home.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It may seem as if you have managed to sweep a relationship problem under the carpet but the approaching full moon warns it will surface again over the next few days. This time you must deal with it once and for all. Yes, you will have to be ruthless.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.