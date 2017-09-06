Sept. 6: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A full moon on your birthday warns if you allow your feelings, both positive and negative, to override common sense then you won't get the most out of the coming year. Every decision you take must be based on solid facts and rational thinking.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will shock a few people over the next 24 hours. You may even shock yourself. You have this overwhelming desire to go on a purge, to rid your life of possessions and people you no longer need. Do it now while the motivation is high.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The Sun in the most dynamic area of your chart makes this an exciting time for those born under the sign of the Bull, but today's full moon warns you must not take foolish risks. You can be bad if you want but don't be mad as well.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You must, repeat must, resist the urge to interfere in other people's private affairs today. You may think you know what is best for them, and maybe you do, but even if you are right you could make situations worse than they were before.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The path you are on at the moment may be tough but it is also good for you in that it will force you to raise your game and create something new and valuable in your life. The last thing you need is a safe and predictable existence.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Chances are you will find yourself at odds with the accepted way of doing things over the next 24 hours. Where money matters and business issues are concerned you can see that something out of the ordinary needs to be done. So do it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Today's full moon in your opposite sign means that part of you wants to take risks and part of you wants to play safe. Can you find a balance between the two? You can if you are smart and there is no one smarter than big-brained Virgo!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Today's full moon in the work and wellbeing area of your chart poses the question: are you strong enough to take on new responsibilities, of a kind you have previously tried to avoid? Believe in yourself Libra – you'll carry the burden with ease.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There are so many opportunities open to you at the moment that it's hard to decide which one to go for. Do you want to make a difference in the world? Then go for the one that will make others happy. It will make you happy too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Even if you are not the ambitious sort you will get the chance to move up on the career front over the next few days. Employers and other important people are well aware of what you are capable of. Don't keep your genius to yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Something will change for the better today, although to begin with it may seem like a change for the worse. The important thing is that you believe your dream, whatever it may be, will eventually become a reality. Your thoughts create your world.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A change that comes out of nowhere will knock you off your stride today and no doubt it will get you thinking that life is unfair. Maybe it is, but only on a day-to-day level. On a higher level everything always makes perfect sense.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you have fallen out with a loved one then today's full moon will make it easy for the pair of you to sort out your problems. But you must be honest about your feelings, and you must try to understand their feelings too. Is that so hard?

