Sept. 7: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

What you think, feel and do on your birthday will set the scene for the next 12 months, so promise yourself now that you will be mentally positive, emotionally balanced and act in ways that help not just yourself but others too. A fantastic year awaits you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If someone you love is a bit moody today there won't be much you can do about it. Don't waste time asking why they feel down because most likely they don't have the faintest idea. All you can do is stay out of their way – and stay cheerful yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You need to update a method or procedure that has served you well in the past but which is now clearly beyond its sell-by date. You may be reluctant to move with the times but you don't have much choice. Remember, change is not the enemy.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

An event that amuses you may not seem in the least bit funny to other people, so don't be surprised if you get a few black looks when you laugh out loud. But don't let it stop you either. It's not your fault their sense of humor is lacking.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You cannot change the world but you can change the way you choose to look at the world. Try shifting your focus away from the bad things that are taking place to the many good things that still make this life such a wonderful thing.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have gone out of your way in recent weeks to please other people while getting little for yourself in return, not even thanks. Now you must balance things up by rewarding yourself with something you desire. If it feels good, it must be right.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You seem to be spending an excessive amount of time thinking about your goals, when what you should be doing is taking each day as it comes and getting the best from each and every situation as it arises. You don't need to plan. Just act.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

For some strange reason a feeling of gloom seems to have descended on you, and you need to snap out of it. Do something that is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face today. Forget about your woes. Whatever the illness, laughter is the cure.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may have a ton of work to get through but is it really worth the time and the trouble? Will you look back a year, five years or even ten years from now and wish you had worked harder? Relax and let life surprise and delight you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Others can be indecisive if they so wish but you have important things to do, so set your sights high, focus on your most essential goals and make good use of your time. If you seize the initiative today you can make some amazing things happen.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You know what it's like when everything gets on top of you and you can't seem to cope any more, so make time today to help a friend or colleague who is going through the same sort of thing. Later on they will reward your kindness.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You've had plenty to say for yourself of late and because a lot of it was critical of people in positions of power you must expect some kind of backlash. You are entitled to your views and opinions, of course, but they don't exist in a vacuum.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The feelings that yesterday's full moon brought to the surface have not gone yet, so don't be surprised if something sets you off today and you get emotional for no apparent reason. It's okay. Others are used to you being a bit teary-eyed.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.