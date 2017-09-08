Sept. 8: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Even if you are the kind of Virgo who prefers to steer clear of crowds you will find yourself in situations where you have to deal with large groups of people. You can't hide your genius forever – there's a world out there eager to hear your big ideas.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Story continues below advertisement

You could work extra hard to get on top of your workload today but if you do you will probably exhaust yourself and spend the weekend recovering, and what fun is that? Whatever has to be done can wait a few more days. It's really no big deal.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Whatever you choose to start over the next few days will take up a great deal of your time and energy between now and the end of the year, so make sure it is what you truly desire. Don't let other people pressure you into doing too much.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Mars in one of the more sensitive areas of your chart means you must expect a certain amount of discord in one-to-one relationships today but it will only be bad if you let others get under your skin. Strive to stay serene in all situations.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It's okay to have strong opinions and it's okay to shout about them but you must also be prepared for people shouting back at you. It may seem to you that your point of view is correct but others may have a different, and equally valid, perspective.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You want to have fun, of course, but now that Mars has moved out of your sign you may find that you don't have quite as much energy as you did before. In which case you need to pace yourself sensibly. Even a Leo has limits!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You not only have the strength to exert yourself, both at home and at work, but also the self-belief, which is even more important. There is nothing you cannot achieve if you put your mind to it. Identify your goal then go all out to get it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It may be a pain having to work on something you don't much enjoy but the fact is you have no choice in the matter. What you do have a choice in is how you approach the job. Do so with a smile and it won't seem so bad.

Story continues below advertisement

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You don't often change your mind about anything, and even when you do you prefer it if others don't notice, but today you will be happy to admit that you got something wrong? Why? Because you know if you don't you will lose money. Cash is king.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It may look as if a rival is more powerful than you, which is why you are scared to take them on, but looks can be deceiving. According to the planets you have what it takes not only to challenge them but to beat them easily. Go for it!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There is no copyright on ideas, so if you think you can take someone else's blueprint and profit from it then do so. You will, of course, need to put your own slant on it but Capricorn is nothing if not creative. Adapt their design to suit your needs.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Having boasted for so long that you are going to do something out of the ordinary it's about time you got on with it. The planets warn if you put it off any longer your reputation could suffer badly. You've got what it takes, so take it!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Mars in your opposite sign will help you to be ruthless with people who no longer have a place in your long-term plans. There can be no room for sentiment, not when there is so much at stake, professionally, financially and emotionally too.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.