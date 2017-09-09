Sept. 9: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Pluto, planet of power, is strong on your birthday, so if you are going to make your play for something big then now is the time. Others may say you are biting off more than you can chew but they have no idea how big your appetite is.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you need to impress people in positions of power now is the time to make your move. Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart this weekend promises they will be receptive to your ideas, so speak up and be bold in your proposals.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Do what feels right to you this weekend, not what feels right to other people. It does not matter that those who disagree with you wield more power, what matters is that you insist on your right to be free and independent. They can't stop you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Something that you have kept secret for several weeks will most likely become public knowledge over the next 48 hours. Yes, to an extent it will be embarrassing, but it will also free you from the pressure of having to carry on living a lie.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Why are you so anxious of late? Whatever the reason, cosmic activity in some of the more challenging areas of your chart won't help matters this weekend. But that's okay. Cancer is a cardinal sign and at its best when put under pressure.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Try not to make an issue of something on the work front. Just accept that it has happened the way it has and let it go. It may not be fair but complaining about it won't change a thing. Save yourself for more important battles.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Something you thought was far away is in fact close at hand and if you can summon up the courage to reach out and grab it this weekend it will soon be yours. Do you deserve to have it? That's irrelevant. Possession is nine-tenths of the law.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A friend will seek your advice this weekend and you will give it, but don't be surprised if they ignore what you say and do something completely different. Don't get upset about it. Maybe they know more about the situation than you do.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Someone you have not seen for ages will get in touch again this weekend and you must not turn them away, no matter how busy you may be with other matters. Chances are they have reached out to you for a serious reason, so make time for them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It may be worrying that you cannot get through to a partner or loved one but there is a reason why they seem so emotionally detached. The planets indicate that by Monday at the latest they will be over whatever emotional issue has been distracting them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You are in one of those moods when you want to tear down everything in your life so you can start again from scratch. It's good to have a possessions purge now and again but don't throw away things (or people) that you may need later on.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don't get cross with yourself if a decision you made a week or two ago now turns out to be a mistake. It's not the end of the world, not even close, so learn what you can from the situation and then move on. New adventures await you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Because you are dwelling on negatives rather than positives there is a danger that you could let your emotions get out of hand. Focus on what makes you feel good about yourself and take life's setbacks in your stride. Most of them are minor in the extreme.

