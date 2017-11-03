A quest to get men into the kitchen

Home-cooked meals need not be complicated to be healthy and tasty. Getty Images

This is the fourth story in a four-part series on men's health. Other stories in the series are related to nutrition, low-intensity activities and high-intensity activities.

With a thick Scottish accent and a hearty laugh, Toronto-based chef Peter Graben suggests that middle-aged men don't know how to cook because their mothers never taught them while growing up.

Graben, known as the Man Chef, has been working in Toronto since the 1970s after training as a chef in Scotland in the 1960s. He started teaching men how to cook about 30 years ago after noticing many didn't have a clue in the kitchen, and now his demographic is guys aged 18 through 80.

Story continues below advertisement

"It's very important to eat properly and eat well and for every generation," says Graben, who recently taught a retired executive from Bank of Nova Scotia how to navigate the kitchen after also instructing his son, who was about to go away to university.

"I want to get people away from buying food that's made by scientists and chemists. I want people to be able to cook a main course in 20 minutes without making a big mess, and have something good to eat."

Graben and his clients are part of a growing trend in which men are taking cooking classes to be healthier rather than stopping at a grocery store or restaurant to buy ready-made items chalk full of sodium and sugars.

Graben says he sees older clients who recently lost their wives and are now fending for themselves for the first time. He laughs as he recalls a daughter who bought her father some lessons after admitting her father probably "doesn't even know where the kitchen is" but can now whip up chicken cacciatore or pasta with grilled salmon (two of the meals Graben teaches no matter a client's age).

"One gentleman was well into his 70s, but he was a Bay Street guy," the chef recalls. "He was so sharp. But he wasn't eating well. He was eating so much stuff with salt and he didn't know how to eat. I taught him how to cook and his daughters were so happy."

Simple, repeatable meals were on the menu. "These people don't really want to show off and cook all these big things," Graben says. "We don't do big, sophisticated, elegant items because you do that for a show. They either eat out at a restaurant by themselves or they're buying food that's filled with chemicals. They just want to be self-sufficient."

For men who want to eat better but are still shy in the kitchen, there's a middle ground for them.

Story continues below advertisement

Kyle Byron, a Toronto-based nutritionist and personal trainer who has been in business for more than a decade, says men can take advantage of the growing number of services delivering healthy food.

"There has been a recent proliferation of meal-delivery services, certainly in Toronto, that deliver healthy meals, so if you can afford it, you can have it all shipped to your house or office, and you can literally eat perfect all the time – never lift a finger, never turn your oven on," he says. "You can go to McDonald's or Subway or Wendy's and get a salad now. Some of that food is processed and it will probably kill you in the long-term, but it's better than a hamburger. So do you need to cook? No, not at all."

Whole food ingredients, prepared and cooked at home, are a healthy alternative to the salt- and sugar-laden food found in most grocery store or restaurant meals. Getty Images

The biggest avoidance for men, he says, should be refined sugars, which are usually hidden in sauces, salad dressings, and other things that are perceived as healthy unless you make them yourself.

"Sugar is usually worse than booze, which shocks people usually," Byron says. "I have clients who say, 'I'm just going to cut down on booze.' But don't do that yet. Let's work on that other stuff first like that glass of juice, or that snack which is just a banana on its own. Terrible choice. A piece of fruit on its own is a terrible snack.

"If you break down macronutrients, it's about 90 to 95 per cent sugar. You need protein with that. You want your meals to digest slowly. A lot of the guys are going to be hitting the gym a couple times a week, but if you don't eat the right amount of protein, you're not going to get the right amount of strength gains from your workout."

A piece of fruit is easy to nibble on and fits in the category of convenience, which, according to Ottawa-based registered holistic nutritionist Stephanie Kay, is the thing that a lot of men gravitate toward while cooking and eating at home.

Story continues below advertisement

"Pouring a bowl of cereal with milk takes 2.5 seconds, so the idea of making eggs or a bowl of oatmeal seems much longer and generally not as convenient," she says.

"If I put a box of crackers in front of someone and a bag of carrots in front of someone, odds are they're going to go through the box of crackers in one sitting easily but it's rare you can eat a whole bag of carrots. It's rare you'll have three eggs for breakfast and you'll go back to the carton and make a few more and you're done the box, but you could go to the box of Cheerios and have bowl after bowl and it's easy to over-do it."

Eating whole foods – stuff with one ingredient that came from the dirt or an animal or the water – versus processed foods is key for middle-aged men as they hit the kitchen, but not everyone needs to look like they are competing for the next MasterChef title, which is why Graben says he teaches simple and basic things for healthier eating.

Kay says with a lot of the preparation tasks now completed at the grocery store itself, it's easier than ever to cook for oneself, but it's getting started that is the toughest part.

"If your kids have grown up and you're used to throwing chicken burgers in the oven, the hardest part of eating well is changing your habits. Me telling someone that vegetables are healthy is not rocket science, they already knew that," she says.

"Just because you read something it doesn't mean you're all of a sudden going to say, 'Cool. Got it. I'm going to make everything from scratch and eat whole foods.' It's not realistic, but it's about how you can add things on slowly and cut yourself some slack by not necessarily thinking you need to be Jamie Oliver or Gordon Ramsay."

Caffeine becomes a problem when it’s needed to get through the day, so just one cup of coffee a day is recommended. Jorge Silva/Reuters

Five foods and substances to leave behind

According to Kay, the registered holistic nutritionist in Ottawa and a graduate of the Canadian School of Natural Nutrition, here are five foods for men to try to avoid:

Refined sugar

Applies whether it's straight-up white sugar, cane sugar, coconut sugar ( at the end of the day they impact the body the exact same way). You think you're buying a healthy option with yogurt and premade granola or a salad dressing, but it all adds up, and before you know it you've had 40 to 50 grams of sugar by the end of the day.

Excess caffeine

Be it from coffee or tea or energy drinks. A cup a day is totally acceptable but when you're running on it, or you use it to get through your day in excess, it's going to affect your hormones. In the long term, it's going to have a more detrimental effect.

Refined carbohydrates

Anything that makes crumbs – basically anything that tastes good (crackers, bagels, cookies, granola bars, or even rice cakes). Even if it's made from a grain, is not in its whole-grain format. You're better off eating oatmeal for breakfast over a bagel, because it's a whole grain (even if you are considering a whole-grain bagel).

Dairy products

Sweetened dairy or flavoured dairy is not going to be beneficial at all. The volume of probiotic material in your gut heavily impacts your mental state, and your mood. Cultured dairy [such as yogurt and kefir] is high in probiotics but as soon as you sweeten something [or add refined sugar] it becomes a moot point and you're not getting any of the benefits of a probiotic-based food.

Artificial sweeteners

A lot of people have a Diet this or a Diet that, or a creamer in their coffee, but because they are artificial they're essentially made in a lab, and are basically a chemical. This is a very extreme comparison, but because it's completely artificial , it would be like pouring a little Windex into your coffee.

The interview with Kay has been edited and condensed.