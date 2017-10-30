Protein for men – how much of a good thing is too much?

Skydiving instructor Jeff Warden, right, boosts his active lifestyle with a protein drink every morning. Jeff Warden

This is the first story in a four-part series on men's health. In addition to nutrition, other stories in the series will be related to low-intensity and high-intensity activities.

It's the fuel that drives Jeff Warden's day – an early-morning drink packed with egg whites, grapefruit juice, frozen fruit and fresh banana, all laced with whey protein powder.

Warden, a retired search-and-rescue crew member with the Royal Canadian Air Force, lives in picturesque Tofino, B.C., and enjoys hiking and water sports. He also runs a skydiving business and commands a 12-seat boat that takes tourists out on the Pacific Ocean.

"I like to eat healthy and find the drinks are perfect as I head out, either surfing or guiding tourists on the local waters – they fill me up and give me energy," says the energetic 54-year-old.

Warden is into Paleo eating – loading up on protein-rich foods such as meat, fish, vegetables, fruits and nuts – and he snacks on additive-free salmon and beef jerky during the day. But that protein breakfast in a glass kick-starts everything, making him part of the growing consumer appetite for protein supplements.

According to one of many reports citing the growth of sports nutrition supplements, Zion Market Research says the global whey protein market alone (including powders, premade drinks, bars and other snacks) accounted for $8.2-billion (U.S.) in 2015, and is expected to reach $12.4-billion by 2021. A July of 2017 release announcing the report says whey (made of milk) is possibly the most popular dietary supplement because it's rich in amino acids, which are easily absorbed by the body.

While the other two nutrients for health – carbohydrates and fat – serve roles including being fuel for energy, protein is important for building and repair of bones, cartilage, skin and muscles.

An adult's recommended dietary allowance (RDA) is 0.8 grams for every kilogram of body weight, health bodies concur. So someone weighing 68 kilograms (about 150 pounds), for instance, would need about 55 grams of protein daily. But that RDA is the guideline for the general population, mostly to prevent a deficiency.

Given the importance of regular physical activity and the role of protein in muscle recovery, most people need more than the RDA, say experts.

A recreational athlete or exerciser generally needs 25 per cent more than the 0.8 gram recommended daily intake of protein, or 1.2 grams per kilogram of body weight, while an elite athlete into heavy training may need 1.6 grams, says physician Mark Tarnopolsky, division head of neuromuscular and neurometabolic disorders in the pediatrics department at McMaster University in Hamilton.

Tarnopolsky studies exercise nutrition to improve strength and muscle function, especially among older people and individuals with muscle-wasting diseases. His research shows men also have unique protein needs.

"We found women need a little less protein than males," because of the way protein is absorbed in their respective bodies, "and women don't burn as much protein when they exercise."

You can usually get all the protein you need from eating nutritionally balanced meals, say Tarnopolsky and Vancouver-area registered dietitian and sport nutritionist Melissa Kazan.

A man weighing about 80 kilograms or 175 pounds needs to eat an eight-ounce steak (nearly 70 grams of protein) to meet the daily minimum requirement, says Kazan, who works at Fortius Sport and Health, an integrated athlete development centre based in Burnaby. Other protein equivalents to that chunk of steak include roughly 10 ounces of fish such as salmon or trout, or about 2½ cups of cottage cheese.

Edmontonian Vincent Moroz says hiking, including treks to Abraham Lake in Nordegg, Alta., is part of his active lifestyle that he supports with protein supplementation.

"The only argument for supplementation is if someone cannot get it from the nutrition in their diet," says Tarnopolsky. "People have busy lives, and a lot of them don't take in as many calories, the basic quality of protein, or eat that well."

In 2013, Tarnopolsky founded a biotechnology company, Exerkine Corp., to develop a new class of therapies to treat aging-related and genetic diseases, based on his years of scientific research. His protein-based multinutrient powder supplement, for instance, is made with whey protein, creatine, vitamin D, omega 3s from fish oil and calcium. It amounts to about 30 grams of protein when mixed with a glass of water – more if mixed with milk. The patent is pending on the product, which he expects to get to market in the coming months.

Story continues below advertisement

Warden and Vincent Moroz, a manager with a recycling company in Edmonton, are both in their 50s – the age at which men are particularly prone to requiring extra protein.

Warden credits his active lifestyle, plus his hearty protein diet and supplement regimen, for his solid 5-foot-5, 160-pound frame. "I have no belly fat and am constantly told I look young for my age."

Moroz, 52, emphasizes nutrient-dense food and is into "protein pacing" – supplementing throughout the day. He and his wife, Shawna Moroz, are also part of the growing supplements industry, selling Isagenix products containing New Zealand whey protein.

"I don't think our industrial food chain gives us a healthy diet; I supplement to ensure I get what my body really needs," says Moroz, a 5-foot-8, 140-pound avid hiker and cyclist.

But can there be too much of a good thing?

Tarnopolsky says research indicates there's no value in taking levels of protein above the recommended 1.2 grams (for recreational exercisers) and 1.6 grams (for elite exercisers) per kilogram of body weight daily.

"Research shows protein is important in controlling appetite," says Ms. Kazan, noting excess protein may even cause unwanted weight gain. "The amount you need often depends on your caloric needs, whether you're recovering from an injury, and to compensate for the wear and tear of a workout."

Tarnopolsky adds, "In one of my PhD programs, we gave people 2.4 grams of protein and they just released [the protein the body didn't use] in their urine."

Excessive amounts of protein may also put stress on the kidneys and liver, he says.

"When you take too much, your body can't synthesize more protein; you're wasting money and all bets are off in terms of what the long-term side-effects could be, so why waste your money and why waste your health? It's illogical."

Lentils are among the five foods that men can add to their diets, Ottawa nutritionist Stephanie Kay says. Troy Fleece/The Globe and Mail

Beyond protein: Designing a better diet

According to Stephanie Kay, a registered holistic nutritionist in Ottawa and a graduate of the Canadian School of Natural Nutrition, here are five other things that men can add to their diets for better health.

Lentils

Although most consider the source of protein to be animal-based products, you can get protein from plant-based sources such as lentils. Protein has some negative stereotypes but everyone needs it. You don't need to be a bodybuilder or the next Arnold Schwarzenegger to require protein.

B12

In the standard North American diet, it's really lacking in the foods we eat. It impacts mental health, and it's important to find ways to add it to your diet. [B12-rich foods include shellfish, liver, fish, fortified soy products such as tofu and soy milk, red meat and cheese.]

Cold-water fish

Always really popular, and salmon is the one that probably gets the most praise. There are a lot of other sources but cold-water fish are really high in omega 3 fatty acids and high in vitamins D and B12. A better source (and cheaper than salmon) is actually sardines. If you get them packed in water or olive oil, that would be your best bet. It's an inexpensive way to add a lot of healthy fats and protein to the diet.

Probiotic foods

Any food that is fermented will contain probiotic materials that are beneficial for health in any way, shape or form. Sauerkraut (fermented cabbage) and kimchi are the easiest examples. People had forgotten about it (these foods) but it has been brought back in a trendy way.

Pumpkin seeds

In terms of men's health, zinc is one of the most required minerals for production of hormones, and pumpkin seeds are one of the highest plant-based sources of zinc. Oysters are another food (really high in zinc) but pumpkin seeds are easier to add to your diet.

With a report from Adam Stanley in Ottawa. The interview with Ms. Kay has been edited and condensed.