Women take a jab at boxing in club of their own

Maria Montejo, left, spars with Toronto Newsgirls Boxing Club founder Savoy Howe at the Toronto gym, which is mostly for women. J.P. Moczulski/The Globe and Mail

At 4-foot-11, Maria Montejo has developed into a body and mind powerhouse, driven by the coaching and camaraderie at the Toronto Newsgirls Boxing Club for women.

Not only is she harnessing her physical strength while training for competitive boxing, but she's also walking more confidently and without fear.

"When I started boxing, part of my journey was to connect to my body and feel faith in my body – not feel it as a target, but as something that is very powerful," the 34-year-old says about joining Toronto Newsgirls in July of 2016, at first to take some free self-defence classes for victims of violence and later becoming a member.

She credits much of her own newly entrenched physical, emotional and spiritual strength to belonging to a women's club.

And she's not alone.

Even in this era of gender-neutral thinking, women's clubs remain entrenched in the social fabric, and now are attracting a younger and more diverse group of members. The types of clubs out there run the gamut, focusing on everything from sports, fitness, and health and wellness, to networking, business, volunteerism and activism.

Montejo, for one, turned to boxing after she was counselled by elders to rebuild her connection with her body – "my Earth," as she calls it.

Born in Mexico, with roots in the Mayan community in the Xajla territory of Guatemala, her family moved to Canada as refugees when she was 6. As a knowledge keeper in the Indigenous community, she helps others in their healing journeys, has worked in the youth mental health and addictions field, and is now manager of the Dodem Kanonhsa cultural facility in Toronto.

But it's hard to imagine this gentle, soft-spoken woman punches the lights out of a speed bag three days a week.

"Every person who walks into [Newsgirls] has a different story about why they feel comfortable, but as an Indigenous woman, you need those safe spaces to explore your own power," says Montejo, whose boxing nickname is Magic.

"The minute you walk in, people acknowledge you're there, and the way Savoy encourages everyone in there is amazing," she says of club founder Savoy Howe.

Empowering women in environments with like-minded individuals is a prime raison d'être for women's clubs – not unlike the motivation for the women's club movement in the mid-19th century in the United States that gave women their own avenue for education and community service – rather than just being offshoots of men's clubs or part of church auxiliaries.

Montejo plans to take her boxing training to the competitive ring. J.P. Moczulski/The Globe and Mail

Leaders of women's clubs today are still breaking barriers.

Howe, the Toronto Newsgirls owner, took up boxing after moving from Miramichi, N.B., to Hamilton and then Toronto in the late 1980s to study theatre and "pound the pavement as a performer," at a time when she also came out of the closet.

Boxing clubs were male bastions back then, and even though most of the guys at the first club she joined left her alone, a few made it known she wasn't welcome.

"One time a guy invited me in the ring and I thought he was going to teach me something, but he beat the crap out of me. … I told myself I'll never come back, but it was too late: I had already fallen in love with the speed bag."

She later joined another Toronto men's club, Sully's Boxing Gym, where a bell went off in her head: Why not rent a small part of the gym to train women?

Toronto Newsgirls opened in 1998, and in 2006 the owner nicknamed Kapow! moved it into a 3,500-square-foot warehouse in east-end Toronto. The club now has about 250 members, including three-time Canadian champion Ali Greey, ranging in age from 13 to 72. Costs include $18 for a two-hour class, 20 classes for about $250 and just less than $700 for a year's membership.

Weight and endurance training, as well as exercises to improve reflexes, footwork and the ability to take and give a punch, are all on the training menu.

"It seems women are told they are the weaker sex, but all I have to do is show them how to hit properly, get access to a bag and show them how strong they really are – it all carries over outside the gym," says Howe, 51.

To promote diversity and inclusivity, men and men who are transitioning are allowed to train in the gym with the women on certain days. "It helps us support our trans community, as they transition," Howe says.

Regardless of who's on hand, Montejo says, there's a certain "energy" at Newsgirls. "You walk in there and know it's all right."

"You're not stepping into the gym to take somebody out, but stepping in to explore yourself."