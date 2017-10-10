Two clubs that create space just for women

Verity, a private women’s club in downtown Toronto, is the sixth startup venture for owner Mary Aitken. It was launched 14 years ago and it houses meeting rooms and a members’ lounge, among other amenities. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

It's not just gyms like Toronto Newsgirls that are attracting women to the club experience. Other clubs cater to women with a diverse range of interests. Here are just a couple of others:

Verity in Toronto: "A unique venue for women to enrich their lives – creating new life experiences and inspiring business opportunities through real connections."

As founder and owner of Verity, a 57,000-square-foot private club in the heart of downtown Toronto, Mary Aitken, 67, has scored a few knockouts of her own – in the business and investment banking world, at a time when she was often the only woman serving on public and private boards.

Verity, her sixth startup launched 14 years ago, houses meeting rooms, a members' lounge, the 110-seat George Restaurant and a hotel. Last January, Verity was the only Canadian pick for a Condé Nast Traveler magazine article listing six top women's clubs in the world.

"There are women's clubs all over and have been for years, but they generally tend to be single focus," says Ms. Aitken.

"What there hasn't been, which is what I was trying to create, was something that dealt with women today. Women have more money now, we're better educated than we've ever been, and we have more time because our husbands and partners are taking more of a role in family things. But what we lacked was a network to apply those skills we learned in university and while working. I thought things could be better for women and we need to be more prepared as the work force changes for us."

With about 800 members, Ms. Aitken says the club has been attracting younger women, with a fee schedule geared to age: Price categories (excluding taxes) range from $4,700 for a one-time initiation fee and annual dues of $2,000 for under-30s, to a $10,700 initiation and $3,085 for age 45-plus. Men can be invited as guests in certain areas of the club, at the restaurant and for board meetings, for instance.

Members of the Calgary-based Spin Sisters Mountain Bike Club take a spin up Nipika Mountain Resort in Radium Hot Springs, B.C. Sheila Stacy/Spin Sisters

Spin Sisters Mountain Bike Club in Calgary: "A world where no woman fears rocks or drops, by bringing women of all abilities together."

Ask Spin Sisters president Alison Barnfather if men can hit the breathtaking Rocky Mountain parks and other trails with members of the Calgary-based club, and her answer is: "We are for women only.

"In mountain biking itself, there's a bit of an intimidation factor – it's challenging, and inherently men are a bit more machismo about it, showing off, doing jumps and trying to go as fast as they can," she adds. "Spin Sisters is formalized just by the nature of how we're set up, too, but it's fun focused in a more inclusive way."

Ms. Barnfather, 44, is an occupational therapist who joined Spin Sisters in 2010, and is among the volunteers who run the club, which was founded in 2004 and has various sponsors. Membership, which cost $85 this year, has doubled in the past three years to about 350, with a wait list of about 400, she says. Club members, ranging in age from 18 (the minimum) and into their 60s, participate in rides, skills clinics and charitable work.

"We're getting exercise, networking and connecting," says Ms. Barnfather.