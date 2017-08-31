Back to school: Ways to prepare for the first day back

A return to early mornings

Lise Gagne

Many students and parents are likely now enjoying the last few days of sleeping in a little longer and not rushing out the door, but experts suggest parents should help their children to start going to bed earlier and getting up earlier in the days leading up to Tuesday in preparation. One key to a going to bed earlier and getting a good night sleep is a lack of screen time in the evenings.

Read more: Time to start waking the kids up early

Of course, if you really hate getting up early, you can try to persuade your school to start later. New international research suggests delaying school start times would have health and academic benefits for students, but Canadian authorities are hesitant to join their international counterparts. Early start times are at odds with adolescents' natural sleep patterns and can hamper both their academic progress and mental health, suggests the research.



Fueling for success

Now that your child is up, he or she needs to eat something and take a second meal to school for lunch - ideally something nutritious. Studies show eating certain breakfast foods can increase memory, energy levels and improve mood and test scores. These foods include bran cereals, muesli cereal with nuts and fruit, large-flake and steel-cut oats, oat bran, 100-per-cent stone-ground or sourdough bread, apples, bananas, oranges, grapefruit, berries, grapes, pears, dried apricots, milk, yogurt.

Story continues below advertisement

Most parents can agree that making school lunches is a drag. According to a study last year, three quarters of us bring our lunch to work or school. Our resident food experts suggest stocking the pantry with grab-and-go items that include crackers, fruit, vegetables and snacks making sure the foods include protein, carbohydrates and health fats as part of the lunch.



iStock

Other experts suggest the key is in the planning. Plan the meals for a week and you'll gain time from preparing multiple meals at once and using similar ingredients. The key is to not be a short-order cook for your kid.

One thing all experts suggest is to not overlook snacks. Leslie Beck writes kids need to fuel every two to three hours to keep their blood sugar levels stable. Choosing the right snacks can boost energy levels and prevent overeating at meal time. From granola bars to trail mix, Beck looks at the the most nutrient-rich snacks.

Read more: Kids snacks that make the grade

From Minestrone soup to mac cheese, the Wavermans look at five easy, on-the-go lunches you can prep in advance. They also suggest making the most of leftovers.

Read more: What your kids should eat to do well in school

When you finally get home after extra-curricular activities, there often isn't much time to think about dinner. From a 20-minute chicken curry to lamb kebabs, here are eight easy dinners for busy school nights.

Back-to-school recipes: One steak, two meals (and they couldn’t be easier) 4:44





When to walk alone?

Once your child is already up and ready to go, a big question many parents have is when to start letting them walk to school on their own. One expert says in many places around the world, children start making their own way to school at seven years old, but a quick, informal survey of Toronto parents reveals ages ranging from nine to 14 with 13 years being a typical response. Safety experts suggest children aren't ready to deal with traffic situation until 10, but this isn't a one-size-fits-all issue.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dealing with anxiety

There are a lot of firsts on the first day of school and that can lead to heightened nervousness and anxiety. One in ten North American kids experience some form of clinical anxiety. For younger kids, experts suggest to share your own stories of school jitters and be excited for your kids. Above all, they say not to let your kids skip school.

Story continues below advertisement

The top three back to school stresses for teens are social anxiety, worries about the future and stress about school work. Experts suggest parents be compassionate and a cheerleader until kids are in the swing of things.

A recent study shows one in three Ontario teens suffers from "moderate-to-serious psychological distress." And the number of kids saying they felt nervous or overwhelmed either "most" or "all of the time" has jumped significantly since the last time the survey was taken, only two years earlier. So what can parents do? First of all, don't freak out.

Dawn Lackner/Getty Images/iStockphoto

One big fear for children and parents is how to deal with bullies. More often than not, bullies are the popular kids, the ringleaders with a competitive streak, researchers say. In their baboon-like displays of dominance and control, children who bully are simply aping what happens in the wild (or the political arena). Last year The Globe spoke with three specialists on how to inoculate your child against bullying.

The first piece of advice involves figuring out if your kid is being bullied because many kids don't tell anyone. These specialists also weigh in on what makes one a bully target and how to teach your child how to defuse an attack.

Read more: What to do if your kid is being bullied

istockphoto

Don't break the bank on back to school

According to a U.S. survey from two years ago, the average family with kids in elementary and/or high school will spend $630 (U.S.) on back-to-school gear. But it doesn't have to be this way. From finding refurbished items online to waiting for sales, we look at how to spend next to nothing on back to school.

How can parents push back against big school supply bills?



Investment checkup: 5 things to consider as your kids go back to school 3:25

Although students are spending – and often borrowing – big bucks to attend college or university, they are under-educated when it comes to personal finance. So we've set up a hub to help anyone heading off to or returning to university or college that includes tips on minimizing student debt and when student loans make sense and when they don't.

Story continues below advertisement

Wenting Li

Not everyone is heading back

And if all of this back-to-school talk stresses you out, remember, there will come a day when you don't have to prepare for the first day back at school. Steve Peck worked as a teacher and principal for three decades and this Labour Day he isn't worrying about if everything is set for the first day. On Tuesday, he plans to open his window at home and listen to the birds.

A little fun

And if you want a good laugh there is this story. Last year Wency Leung spoke with five educators who shared their favourite stories of seizing students' troublesome possessions.