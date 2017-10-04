Wellness retreats offer fitness, food and fun

The majority of visitors to Spa Eastman in eastern Quebec are women. Spa Eastman

Twice a year Holly Dole packs up a weekend's worth of gym clothes and shoes and heads out from her Ottawa home to an out-of-town resort.

Her destinations vary from year to year, but the purpose of the weekends is always the same: to spend two days working out, practising yoga, hiking, and eating healthy meals. It's all part of a wellness retreat organized by Fit Chicks, a Toronto company that offers fitness programs for women.

"I love the retreats and have been to seven over the past four years," says Dole, a professor and environmental issues researcher at Algonquin College of Applied Arts and Technology in Ottawa. "I feel like they give me that recharge in my workout routine, because throughout the weekend, working out is basically all I'm doing."

Story continues below advertisement

Dole is among the thousands of Canadian women who, at some point in the year, drop everything they're doing to go to a wellness camp or retreat. Many of these camps and retreats are open to all genders, but wellness industry experts say women continue to make up the majority of program participants.

"Men do come to some retreats, usually as part of a couple, but the majority of our clients are women," observes Jocelyna Dubuc, founder and president of Spa Eastman in Eastman, Que., an hour's drive east of Montreal. "I think a big reason for this is that women today have so many responsibilities at home and at work, and many are also looking after their parents. So they're more aware of the impact of their wellness on the family and on the job."

This awareness has led to greater demand for retreats, and stronger interest in certain retreat themes, says Dubuc. As an example, she points to the ever-increasing popularity of yoga retreats, especially when combined with a detoxification program.

Retreats that address psychological health, such as meditation and "recharge your battery" retreats, are also attracting more women, adds Dubuc. Another in-demand retreat at Spa Eastman – one that draws a lot of clients with demanding personal and work schedules – focuses on empowering and supporting women.

Yoga has become an increasingly popular activity at Quebec’s Spa Eastman, especially in combination with a detoxification program. Spa Eastman

Most female retreat clients at Spa Eastman come alone, while some bring along a best friend, daughter or mother, says Dubuc. Depending on the program, the women stay between three to 14 days.

"Some people might think it too much to spend all this time in one place just focusing on your health," says Dubuc. "But when you think about all those times you've gone on holiday and come back feeling so tired, then the idea of a retreat where you recharge and leave feeling refreshed becomes so appealing."

Jennifer Haddow, owner of Wild Women Expeditions, an outdoor adventure travel company for women, points to relatively new areas of interest that her company started addressing in recent years: recovery from diseases, such as cancer, or from emotional traumas resulting from major life events such as divorce or a death in the family.

Story continues below advertisement

"It's not always about being a hard-bodied woman who wants to climb a mountain and achieve a physical fitness goal," she says. "For those who like the idea of a health-focused retreat but also want a bit of travel adventure, we offer hybrid retreat and travel packages that combine fitness activities such as yoga and hiking with wilderness adventures in far-flung places such as Patagonia and Costa Rica but also closer to home.

"These are like glamping trips where you have an authentic wilderness experience with some creature comforts," says Haddow. "For example, in Georgian Bay we stay in beautiful canvas tents in the forest on the edge of the water."

Renata Bradshaw, program consultant for women's retreats at Camp Wenonah in Bracebridge, Ont., says women going on these health-focused retreats should try to make the most of their getaways.

"Be open to trying new things – even if you don't like zumba, give it a try because chances are you'll end up having fun," she says. "It's also a good idea to sign up for services such as a massage ahead of time if you can, or as soon as you arrive, because these services are usually in demand."

Many women come alone to Spa Eastman, although some bring friends, mothers or daughters. Either way, the goal is to recharge. ‘When you think about all those times you’ve gone on holiday and come back feeling so tired, then the idea of a retreat where you recharge and leave feeling refreshed becomes so appealing,’ founder Jocelyna Dubuc says. Spa Eastman

Amanda Quinn, co-founder of Fit Chicks, which is owned by LAJQ Chick Enterprises Inc., says fitness retreat goers should come ready to work because they'll face a packed schedule. And leave the electronics at home, or at least turn them off during the retreat.

"We actually hire a photographer so people don't have to worry about taking selfies and having to carry their phone around," she says.

Story continues below advertisement

At Spa Eastman, guests are encouraged to sign up for a no-charge program that allows guests to surrender their electronic devices and let spa staff be the point of contact for anyone who needs to reach them. As part of this program, guests who succeed in staying unplugged throughout the retreat are rewarded with a spa treatment.

"Often people are shocked to see that they didn't even need their devices during this time," says Dubuc. "It's such a nice feeling of freedom."

For Dole, the Ottawa professor, being in the company of other women provides another level of freedom. She often feels intimidated when men are around at the gym – something she doesn't have to worry about at a Fit Chicks retreat.

"Being in a women's-only setting gives me a different way to relax – it's a different dynamic than when you're with a boyfriend or spouse," says Dole. "Maybe it's because women tend to share similar experiences and viewpoints, and I find that in these retreats there's less competition and more camaraderie."

To extend the benefits of a health and wellness getaway long after it ends, some retreat providers set up social media pages where clients can stay in touch and share fitness tips and encouragement to stay on the fitness track.

"We invite everybody to join our Facebook group, and we also have a closed group on Facebook which we use to share health-related articles, recipes and where members can ask questions," says Quinn at Fit Chicks. "You become part of a community."