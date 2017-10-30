The skinny on protein

Men commonly turn to protein supplements to boost their energy and pack on muscle. But before you toast supplementation with that protein drink, here's more of what you need to know, from McMaster University researcher Mark Tarnopolsky and registered dietitian Melissa Kazan, a sports nutrition expert with Fortius Sport and Health in Burnaby, B.C.:

Why we lose protein as we age

Tarnopolsky says it gets harder as we age to absorb protein because of "anabolic resistance" – problems with the muscles' ability to use protein. "The amount of protein you need goes up [in aging] to stimulate the same amount of protein synthesis."

The real-food route to the protein you need

Canada's Food Guide, which is set to be revised in 2018, emphasizes proteins that can include meat, fish and dairy, as well as nuts, seeds and plant-based sources such as soy and legume products. But not all proteins are created equal.

Tarnopolsky notes that the top three protein-rich foods are egg whites, dairy products and meat and fish, and if you choose to get your protein through plant-based sources, "you'd have to take in 20 to 25 per cent more."

As examples, Kazan says, one cup of milk has about three times more the amount of essential amino acids (amino acids that must come from the diet) compared to one cup of soy milk, and to get the same amounts of essential amino acids in three ounces of chicken, you'd need about one to 1.5 cups of cooked beans. She says for optimum protein use in the body, have complete plant sources of protein such as quinoa or hemp seeds, or even combine different vegetarian sources in a meal (for example, quinoa with beans, and peanut butter with whole grain bread).

Whey and other ways to get protein

Protein-based supplements include whey and casein (also from dairy), soy, pea, hemp and other plant-based sources.