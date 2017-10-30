Travellers find tranquility in the company of dead poets

My love affair with cemeteries began with the grave of 19th-century American poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. He lay entombed on Mt. Auburn Cemetery's Indian Ridge Path amid broken, green-hued sunlight, creeping periwinkles, and a red-tailed hawk perched in the tree overhead. My first crush in a lifetime of romances with poets, visiting Longfellow's final resting place filled my head with rhyming verses and New England tales.

"I looked quietly down into it without one feeling of dread," Longfellow declared on a visit to his own designated plot after the death of his first wife. "It is a beautiful spot, this Mount Auburn." I, too, was wooed by its natural beauty.

A child of the city, it became my sanctuary; a reading spot forever tied to my love of literature.

Story continues below advertisement

Nineteenth-century American Henry Wadsworth Longfellow is entombed on Mt. Auburn Cemetery’s Indian Ridge Path in Cambridge, Mass. Gabriella Gage/The Globe and Mail.

It was there I experienced a rare calm, despite the gloomy headstones and Victorian mausoleums that were constant reminders of the cemetery's chief purpose. Somehow the juxtaposition of stark mortality with a lush landscape gave me a comfort with my own temporary state. A childhood mix of titillation and fear for ghosts and ghouls gradually grew into an genuine appreciation of Victorian aesthetics and the macabre. I had discovered the charms of the garden cemetery, the thrilling mix of spookiness and verdant life.

Created in 1831 in Cambridge, Mass., in response to unhealthy, overcrowded graveyards of yore, Mt. Auburn was America's first garden cemetery. I roamed its rolling landscape through pathways with names like Citron Lane and Lilac Path written on official yet quaint poles. Sunbathing turtles edged its tiny ponds. If I was feeling stoic and in need of light, I'd make my way over to Christian Science founder Mary Baker Eddy's sun-soaked granite colonnade overlooking Halcyon Lake. The days often culminated in a climb to the top of Washington Tower for sweeping views of the Boston area.

As I grew up and ventured out, I began a ritual – often with dead poets as my hosts – of seeking out beautiful, cemetery oases in cities around the world. They provide brief escapes from the hectic pace of travelling among the living. From the shadow of an ancient pyramid to the foot of a stately castle, here are two more of my favourite cemeteries to unwind in and explore.

Tracking Keats, Shelley to Rome's non-Catholic cemetery

A curious painting provided a clue to my beloved, picturesque cemetery. Nestled in the home of John Keats along Rome's Spanish Steps, the Keats-Shelley Memorial House and museum commemorates the lives of these two Romantics living abroad in Italy. The painting, found in the room where Keats, 25, passed his final, laboured breath thanks to consumption, depicts a tranquil, pastoral setting with a seemingly out-of-place pyramid in the background. The description reads: Non-Catholic Cemetery, also known as the Protestant Cemetery. The mere description of its violets – his favourite flower – convinced an ailing Keats to be buried there, as he "already seemed to feel the flowers growing on him."

And so I ventured off the beaten tourist path of ancient ruins and elaborate Catholic churches to Rome's Testaccio neighbourhood to find Keats's – and my own – sweet escape. The clouds parted and the day's rain subsided just as I entered Cimitero Acattolico, the "Non-Catholic Cemetery for Foreigners" as it is welcomingly called. Within its high walls, I found a silent landscape of sloping paths lined by Cypress and pomegranate trees, and bright flowers shaking off the recent rainfall. As an added bonus, an army of very-much-alive cats napped on the detailed, sculptural gravestones. Last year, the cemetery celebrated its 300th anniversary as a dedicated burial ground to "Protestants, Muslims, Jews, Orthodox Christians, and other non-Christians" residing in the heart of Roman Catholicism.

I found Keats's violet-covered grave just as promised. Fellow Romantic Percy Bysshe Shelley said of Keats's burial spot: "It might make one in love with death, to think that one should be buried in so sweet a place." Shelley would consummate that lust at 29, joining Keats at Cimitero Acattolico after a mysterious boating accident in Italy.

Beyond Keats's memorial looms the Pyramid of Cestius, built as a tomb for Gaius Cestius circa 12 BC and linked to the Aurelian Walls once fortifying the city in the third century AD. It was my initial clue from the painting. The Cat Sanctuary, where the cemetery's many feline guardians are fed and cared for, was just below.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 6,400 kilometres from my native Boston, I felt at home for a brief moment reading a quick poem among its gardens and purring felines that rivalled the flora and fauna of my first love, Mt. Auburn. On my otherwise hectic visit to Rome, it was my first moment of quiet reflection. I no longer wondered why Oscar Wilde called it "the holiest place in Rome." It was morbid, but peaceful.

Fellow Romantic Percy Bysshe Shelley said of Keats’s burial spot: ‘It might make one in love with death, to think that one should be buried in so sweet a place.’ Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Shelley would consummate that lust at 29, joining Keats at Cimitero Acattolico after a mysterious boating accident in Italy. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

In Wordworth's footsteps: Old Town Cemetery, Stirling, Scotland

The words of another Romantic led me to my next favourite "final" destination. "We know of no sweeter cemetery in all of our wanderings than that of Stirling," said William Wordsworth of Old Town Cemetery. I appreciated the tip, even if Wordworth loyalties were questionable: he ended up buried in "the loveliest spot" in a churchyard in Grasmere, England. On what seemed the singular day of Scottish summer, I departed my fellow castle-hungry tourists for holier ground.

Roughly 40 kilometres from Glasgow, Stirling's Old Town Cemetery was built in the mid-1800s to celebrate Scottish Presbyterianism and as a calculated departure from the standard British burial grounds. Unlike Britain's ubiquitous churchyards, Old Town's verdant, hilly design spreads over the valley between the imposing Stirling Castle and the Church of the Holy Rude. Its graves range from tall Gothic-styled tombstones to more elaborate structures like the glass cupola enshrining its famed The Martyrs Monument.

Like Cimitero Acattolico, Old Town has its own pyramid tomb, albeit much smaller and centuries younger. The Star Pyramid is made of sandstone ashlar and surrounded by a "pleasure garden" of wildflowers, butterflies, and frolicking jackdaws.

View from Old Town Cemetery in Stirling, Scotland. Gabriella Gage/The Globe and Mail

I found a perfect reading bench high atop the summit of the Ladies' Rock – a mini mountain named for its prime "knight-views" by ladies of court during jousting tournaments. Before heading out, I spied a kindred spirit and fellow graveyard enthusiast reading while nestled on a craggy ledge below. We both emerged from book and cemetery renewed and ready to get on with life.

It was a reminder that cemeteries can offer havens to the weary wanderer, the rare bird and the comforting tree alike. Mt. Auburn itself doubles as a bird sanctuary and arboretum, attracting more than 200,000 visitors annually. Visiting them on our own terms takes the grim from the grave and links us across countries and cultures to the one thing we all have in common.

Story continues below advertisement

Like treasured poets, these cemeteries take inspiration from the natural world and provide dreamy escapes from the hectic rhythm of our daily lives by sometimes romanticizing death.