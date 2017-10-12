Checking in: These destination properties turn up the dial on design

Blue belle

Opens early 2018. Rates start at €1,500/night. For more information, visit www.retreat.bluelagoon.com.



At The Retreat at Blue Lagoon Iceland, outside Reykjavik, a visit to the thermal waters becomes the focus of your stay rather than a stopover. The design of the 62-room property focuses on its surrounding landscape. Muted Scandinavian interiors meet the wild outdoors thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook a volcanic landscape.

Paris match

Room rates start at €225/night. For more information, visit www.hotelparister.com.



Tucked behind the theatrical gem Folies Bergère, the Parister Hotel offers an injection of modernity in Paris's Ninth Arrondissement. Along with 45 rooms that take design inspiration from the faubourgs, guests will find a 20-metre lap pool, thriving garden and art on loan from gallery owner Kamel Mennour.

Nature retreat

Rates start at $349/night. For more information, visit www.parqvancouver.com.

Parq Vancouver, between Yaletown and Gastown, opens this fall with two new luxury hotels, including the 188-room The Douglas. Its design focuses on the intersection of city life and nature. Expect the sixth-floor lobby bar to be busy – it leads to the complex's elevated 30,000-square-foot urban forest.

Story continues below advertisement

Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the Globe Style e-newsletter, your weekly digital guide to the players and trends influencing fashion, design and entertaining, plus shopping tips and inspiration for living well. And follow Globe Style on Instagram @globestyle.

