Women tweet ‘me too’ to share experiences of sexual harassment, assault

This file photo taken on Jan. 27, 2017, shows actress Alyssa Milano at an event in Los Angeles.

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES
The Associated Press

Thousands of women are responding to actress Alyssa Milano's call to tweet "me too" to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault following the recent revelation of decades of allegations of sexual misconduct by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Milano suggested women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted post the message on Twitter on Sunday. The call to action quickly trended, with notable names like Lady Gaga, Monica Lewinsky and Rosario Dawson identifying themselves as victims. Others shared personal stories.

Read also: How I brought a powerful sexual harasser down

Also tweeting in support was Milano's former co-star on TV's "Charmed," Rose McGowan, who has accused Weinstein of raping her.

Milano called the Weinstein allegations "disturbing" in an essay last week, but added that the issue was complicated for her because she is friends with Weinstein's wife, Georgina Chapman.

Jolie, Paltrow join chorus of Weinstein accusers (Reuters)
