Calgary reveals offer to the Flames for a new $555-million arena

Calgary offered to chip in the equivalent of $185-million to cover the cost of a new $555-million arena – one that would host the Calgary Flames – as well as pay for indirect costs like upgrading utilities and infrastructure related to the facility, according to a proposal municipal politicians released Friday as negotiations between the team and the city play out in public.

The offer demands the Flames remain in Alberta's largest city for at least 35 years and the Flames ownership group pay the property taxes. The team's owners would, in turn, collect all revenue in exchange for putting up $185-million, according to the city's proposal.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi and city councillors unveiled the local government's arena offer in retaliation to the Flames' ownership walking away from negotiations – a message the team delivered through the press. Ken King, the president of the group that controls the Flames and other sports franchises, on Tuesday told reporters negotiations had been "spectacularly unproductive." Mr. Nenshi and city councillors responded Wednesday, voting to make the city's offer public. It passed 8-4.

Fans would cover the remaining $185-million cost of the arena through a ticket surcharge, according to the city's proposal. The Scotiabank Saddledome, the city's signature arena, would be torn down as part of the deal. ‎ Shortly after the city outlined its offer, Mr. King met with the media and spoke of the Flames' proposal, which he said would be released in detail in a week's time.

Without full specifics, Mr. King said the city's deal was "worse than the one we have now." He added, "This mythical [bargaining] table we're supposed to be at doesn't exist."

When asked if there was anything from the city's offer that worked for the Flames, Mr. King said he didn't think so. The blueprint of the proposed arena is expected to be released soon. Mr. King described it as being a one-of-a-kind facility.

Details about the new arena are vague. It would be located in Victoria Park, near the Saddledome, but information about the venue – such as a blueprint – have not been released. The arena is the centrepiece of the city's proposed master plan for the 2026 Winter Olympics. Without an arena, Calgary would not be able to table a competitive Olympic bid. Council has not decided whether to vie for the Games, balking at the $4.6-billion price tag and projected deficit of $425-million. However, the city hopes it can convince the International Olympic Committee to lighten the financial load, making the possibility of bidding more attractive.

The city's contribution to the proposed arena is not pure cash. It would hand over land valued at $30-million and pay the $25-million it would cost to demolish the Saddledome, which is 34 years old. Its remaining $130-million obligation would be in the form of "non-property tax sources" according to the proposal.

Municipal taxpayers would be on the hook for "indirect" costs as well. Expenses associated with infrastructure, such as the 17th Avenue extension, total $150-million, according to the plan. The colour-coded pitch – red for Calgary, green for fans, blue for the Flames ownership group – notes the city will pay for a new transit station on a yet-unbuilt expansion of the city's light rail system and utility upgrades, although the price tag on those elements has yet to be determined.

Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. own the Flames, Stampeders, and other teams. CSEC's owners are some of Canada's wealthiest people, lead by Murray Edwards, one of the country's most successful entrepreneurs.

Mr. King earlier this week said the team was done negotiating. CSEC has not released its proposal.

A municipal source earlier this week told The Globe and Mail the Flames proposed Calgary chipping in the majority of the cash to pay for the arena, without being paid back. The Flames also demanded the team pay neither rent nor property tax. The city turned down the pitch.

Calgarians go to the polls Oct. 16.