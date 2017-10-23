 Skip to main content

CN train derails in Alberta, spills small amount of crude

A Canadian National Railway Co. locomotive pulls a line of cars in Vaughan, Ont., in this file photo.

Norm Betts/Bloomberg

TORONTO
Reuters

A Canadian National Railway Co. train derailed on Sunday afternoon in Alberta, spilling a small amount of crude and prompting the temporary evacuation of 46 homes as a precautionary measure, local authorities said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the incident was under investigation, said CN spokesman Patrick Waldron.

The 12-car train was traveling south when it derailed about 1:45 p.m. in Sturgeon County, Alberta, some 30 miles (48 km)north of the train's destination, Edmonton.

Authorities have begun to clean up an estimated 30 to 50 liters (8 to 13 gallons) of crude that leaked from the train. The cleanup effort will continue for the next two days, said Sturgeon County spokeswoman Sheila Moore.

Waldron said he had no estimate on how much the incident would cost the railroad.

