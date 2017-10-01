What we know so far about the suspected terrorist attack in Edmonton

What we know about the

Police have declined to say who the suspect is but said that he was a Somali national and a refugee. At a press conference on Sunday afternoon officials said that the individual was known to the police.

In 2015, an investigation was launched into this individual because there were complaints that he was espousing extremist views. At the time, he was deemed not to be a threat to the public and there was insufficient evidence to bring terrorism charges or issue a peace bond.

The suspect has not been charged but is being investigated for participation in a terrorist attack, commission of an offence for a terrorist group, five counts of attempted murder, dangerous driving, criminal flight causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

What we know about the victims

The two separate incidents sent five people total to the hospital: Constable Chernyck and four pedestrians.

Const. Chernyk was released from hospital with cuts to his head and face and scrapes on his arm. Bob Walsh, acting president of the Edmonton Police Association, credited the officer’s training and experience for helping him be able to fight back against a sustained knife attack after the trauma of being hit by the car and thrown a large distance.

“We are very fortunate that he is alive,” Mr. Walsh said. He added that Const. Chernyk is in good spirits, though is still in shock and will likely be dealing with the trauma of what occurred for a long time.

Of the four people hit by the truck, two had been released from care as of Sunday afternoon, while the other two remained in hospital. One person suffered a fractured skull and was initially in critical condition, but had since been upgraded to stable.



WATCH Alberta Premier Rachel Notley calls Edmonton attacks ‘horrific’ 1:51

How politicians have responded



Politicians from all levels of government were quick to condemn the attacks and urged residents of Edmonton to support each other. Mr. Trudeau said in a statement that he was “deeply concerned and outraged by this tragedy.”

He also said that “we cannot – and will not – let violent extremism take root in our communities. We know that Canada’s strength comes from our diversity, and we will not be cowed by those who seek to divide us or promote fear. “

We'll never let violent extremism win. Canadians stand with the injured in Edmonton: https://t.co/4jZLhhbbla — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 1, 2017

Ms. Notley thanked and acknowledged first responders and by-standers at the scene of the crime in both incidents for their “bravery in moments of fear” and their “compassion in moments of chaos.” She also said that extremism in all its forms must be condemned and rooted out.”There is no place for terrorism in Alberta,” she said. “And we will do everything possible to stop it in its tracks in our home.”

A video of my statement regarding last night's suspected terrorist attack in #yeg can be viewed here: https://t.co/BBcvJgZC8e #yeg #ableg — Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) October 1, 2017

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson urged residents to support one another at a planned vigil on Sunday night. In a statement he said that he is “shocked and saddened by the attacks” and that “it is vital now that we not succumb to hate, that we not be intimidated by violence, and that we respond with the loving strength of this whole community in support of the victims, and our brave first responders. We will not be divided.”

The White House condemned the attack and said that U.S. law enforcement officials are “in touch with their Canadian counterparts to offer assistance with the ongoing investigation.”

