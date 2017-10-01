What we know so far about the suspected terrorist attack in Edmonton
Police arrested a man early on Sunday morning who is suspected of stabbing an officer and injuring four pedestrians in a series of violent incidents being investigated as an "act of terrorism." Here's what you need to know
The latest
- On Saturday night a driver plowed a vehicle through a barricade into a police officer outside of a CFL game in Edmonton. The suspect then began repeatedly stabbing the injured officer, Constable Mike Chernyk, before fleeing the scene on foot, prompting a city-wide manhunt
- Police later stopped a U-Haul truck driver who matched the identity of the earlier suspect. The vehicle sped away and was pursued by police, a chase during which the individual swerved into pedestrians
- The suspect, a 30-year-old man, is in custody and appears to have acted alone, police say. He was known to police and was investigated in 2015 for espousing extremist views but no charges were laid at the time.
- The police have not charged the suspect yet but are investigating terrorism charges as well as five counts of attempted murder, among other charges
- Constable Chernyk was hospitalized but has since been released. Two of the pedestrians who were hit have been released from the hospital while two are still recovering
- Alberta Premier Rachel Notley and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the attacks and urged the community to support its members
Where it happened and what occurred
Around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, September 30, a white Chevrolet Malibu plowed through a barricade into a police officer who was on duty and directing traffic outside a CFL game between the Edmonton Eskimos and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Video footage released by Edmonton police shows the officer being flung through the air after being struck by the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle then got out and began stabbing the officer who had been struck before fleeing the scene on foot.
Hardeep Singh was working at Crown Liquor across the street from the stadium when a customer ran back into the store saying, "Somebody has a knife!" He said he saw a man on top of a police officer trying to stab him.
This first attack prompted a city-wide manhunt in Edmonton. Around two hours later a police offer stopped a U-Haul truck and matched the driver's name with the suspect in the first incident. Police say that the suspect then sped away as officers pursued in patrol cars. The driver then began swerving into pedestrians in downtown Edmonton, injuring four people in the process.
Austin Elgie, manager of The Pint just west of the downtown core, said he was outside when he saw a truck speeding into an alley where people were smoking, and strike a patron of the bar.
"It was crazy. It just came around the corner, ripping. I thought at first he was pulling over for the cops coming by, but he was clearly the one they were chasing," he said.
"I have a registered nurse on my bar team and I grabbed her and had her look after the guy until the ambulance came," he said. "He was breathing and we got him in the ambulance and he was still breathing."
The high speed chase ended when the truck overturned on the city's busy Jasper Avenue. No shots were fired but police used a tactical stun grenade and a taser to disable the driver before he was removed through the broken windshield of the U-Haul truck and handcuffed.
Police say that the individual is in custody and acted alone. Edmonton Police Chief Rod Knecht said that an Islamic State flag was found inside of the suspect's vehicle and that police investigating the series of incidents as a terrorist attack.
What we know about the
Police have declined to say who the suspect is but said that he was a Somali national and a refugee. At a press conference on Sunday afternoon officials said that the individual was known to the police.
In 2015, an investigation was launched into this individual because there were complaints that he was espousing extremist views. At the time, he was deemed not to be a threat to the public and there was insufficient evidence to bring terrorism charges or issue a peace bond.
The suspect has not been charged but is being investigated for participation in a terrorist attack, commission of an offence for a terrorist group, five counts of attempted murder, dangerous driving, criminal flight causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.(Return to top)
What we know about the victims
The two separate incidents sent five people total to the hospital: Constable Chernyck and four pedestrians.
Const. Chernyk was released from hospital with cuts to his head and face and scrapes on his arm. Bob Walsh, acting president of the Edmonton Police Association, credited the officer’s training and experience for helping him be able to fight back against a sustained knife attack after the trauma of being hit by the car and thrown a large distance.
“We are very fortunate that he is alive,” Mr. Walsh said. He added that Const. Chernyk is in good spirits, though is still in shock and will likely be dealing with the trauma of what occurred for a long time.
Of the four people hit by the truck, two had been released from care as of Sunday afternoon, while the other two remained in hospital. One person suffered a fractured skull and was initially in critical condition, but had since been upgraded to stable.
How politicians have responded
Politicians from all levels of government were quick to condemn the attacks and urged residents of Edmonton to support each other. Mr. Trudeau said in a statement that he was “deeply concerned and outraged by this tragedy.”
He also said that “we cannot – and will not – let violent extremism take root in our communities. We know that Canada’s strength comes from our diversity, and we will not be cowed by those who seek to divide us or promote fear. “
We'll never let violent extremism win. Canadians stand with the injured in Edmonton: https://t.co/4jZLhhbbla— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 1, 2017
Ms. Notley thanked and acknowledged first responders and by-standers at the scene of the crime in both incidents for their “bravery in moments of fear” and their “compassion in moments of chaos.” She also said that extremism in all its forms must be condemned and rooted out.”There is no place for terrorism in Alberta,” she said. “And we will do everything possible to stop it in its tracks in our home.”
A video of my statement regarding last night's suspected terrorist attack in #yeg can be viewed here: https://t.co/BBcvJgZC8e #yeg #ableg— Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) October 1, 2017
Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson urged residents to support one another at a planned vigil on Sunday night. In a statement he said that he is “shocked and saddened by the attacks” and that “it is vital now that we not succumb to hate, that we not be intimidated by violence, and that we respond with the loving strength of this whole community in support of the victims, and our brave first responders. We will not be divided.”
#WeWillNotBeDivided - my full statement on last night's attacks: https://t.co/K8REEU8q94— Don Iveson (@doniveson) October 1, 2017
The White House condemned the attack and said that U.S. law enforcement officials are “in touch with their Canadian counterparts to offer assistance with the ongoing investigation.”(Return to top)
