An elder among elders: Saying goodbye to a historic tree

The Garneau Tree: part 1 of 9, by @jana_pruden. In the beginning it was as thin and pale as a moth’s wing. A seed pod that grew into a sapling and was then carried two provinces west by Red River cart, to be planted in fertile soil near the banks of the North Saskatchewan River. It may have been placed into the ground by Laurent Garneau, set with the same strong hands that fought beside Louis Riel and turned black making charcoal with the Hudson’s Bay Company, that could make a fiddle sing with the music of the Métis people. Or maybe it was Mr. Garneau’s wife, Eleanor, who actually placed the tree into the earth behind their cabin that day in 1874, a symbol of both the past and the future. A Manitoba maple, to remind her of home. #TheGarneauTree

A post shared by Globe and Mail (@globeandmail) on Sep 21, 2017 at 8:04am PDT