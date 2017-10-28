Jason Kenney wins Alberta UCP leadership race on first ballot

Jason Kenney easily won the leadership contest for Alberta's United Conservative Party Saturday, setting the stage for unrelenting political battles with Premier Rachel Notley's NDP government to the next election in 2019.

Mr. Kenney, the presumed front-runner, won a first-ballot victory with 61.1 per cent of the vote compared to 31.5 per cent for his chief rival Brian Jean. Third-place finisher Doug Schweitzer got 7.3 per cent of the vote of eligible UCP members.

"We are one step closer to a government that will stand up and defend our province from the growing attacks against our resources and our economy," Mr. Kenney said earlier to great applause in his victory speech.

With this victory, Mr. Kenney has hit another major milestone in his 20-month push to rally "free-enterprise" voters against the province's governing NDP. A stalwart on the federal Conservative scene, Mr. Kenney, 49, announced in July, 2016 he would resign as a Calgary MP to work towards political unity on Alberta's right – "to eliminate the risk of a second NDP term which would be catastrophic to the long-term future of Alberta."

At the time he laid out an ambitious multi-step process that had him winning the leadership of the Progressive Conservative Party, and then leading a movement to unite the PCs with the official Opposition Wildrose party. He won the PC leadership in March, 2017, and in July, Wildrose and PC members voted overwhelmingly to merge.

The United Conservative Party leadership vote was held online and by phone from Thursday morning to Saturday evening, with 63,000 eligible member voters. The party said Saturday that 94 per cent of those eligible to vote cast a ballot.

Both Mr. Jean and Mr. Schweitzer's campaigns had raised concerns about the integrity of the voting process on Thursday and Friday, and the pin system used by voters. Throughout, the party maintained that the system was sound.

The three month leadership race that followed July's unity vote saw tensions rise between Mr. Jean and Mr. Kenney. Mr. Jean, the former Wildrose leader whose has higher favourability ratings amongst Albertans as a whole, made the argument that he would do better in a general election. However, Mr. Kenney emphasized his long federal experience, including his years as a cabinet minister, and tried to get members to think beyond the election – to who would be the best premier.

"His case is not: 'I'm in the best position to win the next election.' His position is: 'I'm in the best position to fix the problem, after we win the next election,'" said Ian Brodie, who previously served as chief of staff to Stephen Harper, and is a supporter of Mr. Kenney's.

