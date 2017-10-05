 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Moose takes midnight stroll through Calgary light-rail station

Moose takes midnight stroll through Calgary light-rail station

Calgary Transit says a moose showed up on its closed-circuit television cameras early this morning as it ambled along a pedestrian overpass near the tracks.

Calgary Transit/THE CANADIAN PRESS

CALGARY
The Canadian Press

An antlered midnight-rambler is a bit of a social media star after casually walking through a Calgary light-rail transit station.

Calgary Transit says a moose showed up on its closed-circuit television cameras early this morning as it ambled along a pedestrian overpass near the tracks.

The transit station is in the city's northwest near the Bow River valley.

Story continues below advertisement

Sherri Zickefoose, a Calgary Transit spokeswoman, says there weren't any people around and staff believe the moose just hoofed along its way.

She says it's not unusual to see critters such as dogs and cats on their camera footage, but seeing the moose was a first.

Staff uploaded an image of the urban ungulate on social media.

"It is exceptionally rare, and we were really happy to share this occurrence on Twitter to give our customers a morning smile and make their commute a happier one," Zickefoose said.

"It is getting a lot of attention."

Dog awarded Guinness World Record for longest tongue (Reuters)
Report an error
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.