Suspect in alleged Edmonton terror attack has case adjourned, will remain in custody

A man charged in an alleged terrorist attack in Edmonton that injured five people, including a police officer, has had his case adjourned for six weeks.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, 30, appeared in court by video from the Edmonton Remand Centre on Tuesday morning dressed in an orange institutional jumpsuit. He stood passively with his hands clasped before him.

A Somali interpreter translated the court proceedings. Mr. Sharif did not speak, but occasionally nodded to show he understood.

Story continues below advertisement

Related: RCMP face scrutiny in wake of Edmonton attack

Globe editorial: Terrorists can attack us, but they can't change us

He was ordered back into custody.

Mr. Sharif is facing 11 charges, including five counts of attempted murder, five counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, and one weapons offence for having possession of a large knife.

The attack on Saturday evening has been repeatedly described by police as a suspected terrorist act, but Mr. Sharif is not yet facing any terrorism charges. RCMP say that aspect of the investigation is ongoing.

There appeared to be no one in court who personally knew Mr. Sharif, but two members of the Somali community said they were there to represent the community and assist Mr. Sharif in getting a lawyer.

Mr. Sharif has been described by authorities as a Somali refugee who came to Canada in 2012. He was investigated by a specialized RCMP counterterrorism unit in 2015 after a tip that he was espousing extremist views, but RCMP have said there was no evidence Mr. Sharif was a threat to the public at that time, and no charges or other action was pursued by police.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Sharif's charges relate to a string of events that began on Saturday night, when a white Malibu plowed through a barricade and into a police officer directing traffic outside a CFL football game.

The suspect then got out of the car and repeatedly stabbed the officer before fleeing. He is then alleged to have intentionally attempted to run down pedestrians in a police chase through downtown Edmonton later that night. Four people were injured in that incident, two of whom remain in hospital, one in serious condition.

Mr. Sharif's is slated to be back in court on Nov. 14, though there is a possibility lawyers could bring the case forward for a bail hearing sooner.