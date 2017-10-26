Two killed in small plane crash west of Calgary

Two people have been killed in the crash of a small plane west of Calgary.

The aircraft went down in a field about a kilometre from the Springbank Airport about 10 a.m. Thursday.

Stuart Brideaux, a spokesman for Calgary EMS, says two adults were found dead and RCMP are investigating.

Brideaux says there were multiple calls from witnesses saying they saw a plane flying low and then go down.

He said fire crews from Springbank, Elbow Valley and Cochrane had to be called to control a fire that started after the crash.

Paramedics were able to get to the scene once the fire was put out.

"When paramedics were able to get close enough to the actual site they were able to determine two adults were deceased at the location. No interventions were undertaken," said Brideaux.

"It's not believed that there was anyone else aboard the aircraft, just the two occupants."

Brideaux said no other details are available.

"It's not known what occurred prior to the incident, whether the aircraft was coming or going or what may have occurred."

