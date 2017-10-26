Two killed in small plane crash west of Calgary

Two people have been killed in the crash of a small plane west of Calgary.

The aircraft went down in a field about a kilometre from the Springbank Airport about 10 a.m. local time.

Stuart Brideaux, a spokesman for Calgary EMS, says two adults were found dead and RCMP are investigating.

He says it's not known what happened or where the plane was from.

Brideaux says crews from Springbank, Elbow Valley and Cochrane had to be called out to control a fire.

The blaze didn't prevent paramedics from getting to the crash site.