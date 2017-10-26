Two killed in small plane crash west of Calgary

Two people have been killed in the crash of a small plane west of Calgary.
The aircraft went down in a field about a kilometre from the Springbank Airport about 10 a.m. local time.
Stuart Brideaux, a spokesman for Calgary EMS, says two adults were found dead and RCMP are investigating.
He says it's not known what happened or where the plane was from.
Brideaux says crews from Springbank, Elbow Valley and Cochrane had to be called out to control a fire.
The blaze didn't prevent paramedics from getting to the crash site.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨