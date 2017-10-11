 Skip to main content

Two suspects in custody, charges pending in Calgary quadruple homicide: police

Burn marks from a vehicle fire mar the wall of a house under construction in northwestern Calgary, on July 10, 2017.

Lauren Krugel/THE CANADIAN PRESS

The Canadian Press

Calgary police have a man and a woman in custody and say charges are pending in a quadruple homicide last summer.

The remains of Glynnis Fox, 36, her sister Tiffany Ear, 39, and Cody Pfeiffer, 25, were found in a burned-out car at a Calgary construction site on July 10.

Hanock Afowerk, who was 26 and the car's owner, was found dead near Highway 22 and Highway 8 west of Calgary two days later.

Police issued a plea in Alberta and Saskatchewan for help in solving the crime, asking for anyone who had dashcam footage from the rural area around the time of Afowerk's killing to come forward.

They also asked people in Moose Jaw, Sask., to contact them if they found discarded clothing, specifically shirts, pants, shoes, documents or any other materials that may have been burned.

Police said at the time that it was believed the items might be near Canadian Forces Base Moose Jaw or the Moose Jaw municipal airfield.

Fox and Ear were from the Stoney Nakoda Nation west of Calgary and police have said it's believed they were caught up in a targeted attack against Afowerk.

