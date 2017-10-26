B .C. man linked to farm search appears in court in unrelated case

A man connected to a rural British Columbia property where police are searching for human remains appeared in court on Thursday in an unrelated case.

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, unshaven and wearing an orange jumpsuit, made his second appearance via teleconference in a Vernon courtroom.

Mr. Sagmoen, 36, faces six charges related to an Aug. 27 incident in which a sex-trade worker was allegedly threatened with a firearm. He has also been charged with drug possession related to a Sept. 5 incident.

He is not charged in connection with the discovery of human remains.

Police descended on a property owned by Mr. Sagmoen's parents on Oct. 19 armed with a search warrant, although court records related to the search are sealed. The 10-hectare piece of land is in Silver Creek, a farming community about an hour east of Kamloops.

Two days after the search began, investigators confirmed they had discovered human remains. Police have released very little information about the search, including whether the remains belong to one person or more, or whether they are connected to the recent disappearances of several young women in the area.

Since then, the excavation area – behind the house, in the corner of the lot – has expanded. Heavy excavation equipment was brought in on Wednesday, along with additional personnel from the RCMP's major crime and specialized forensic identification units. Large white tents have been erected over the dig site.

During Thursday's court appearance, the judge granted a publication ban on the identify of the victim in that case, and the matter was adjourned until Nov. 23. Mr. Sagmoen did not speak.

Crown attorney Juan O'Quinn said it would be up to Mr. Sagmoen's counsel to determine whether to seek bail at the next appearance.

Lisa Jean Helps, the Vancouver-based lawyer representing Mr. Sagmoen, declined to comment on her client or his family.

"This matter will be dealt with in the justice system in due course and we wait for that," she said.

The six charges related to the Aug. 27 offence are: disguising face with intent to commit offence; intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless; uttering threats; careless use or storage of a firearm; pointing a firearm; and possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose.

Outside the courthouse, a number of Indigenous women sang songs and held up placards bearing the photos and names of missing and murdered women.

Meagan Louis said the group attended to protest violence against women.

"Any violent act against a woman, whether Indigenous or not Indigenous, is totally unacceptable," she said.

Caitlin Potts, 27, who is from the Samson Cree First Nation in Alberta but had been living in B.C., disappeared from Salmon Arm on Feb. 22, 2016. On April 27, 2016, Ashley Simpson, 32, disappeared from Yankee Flats Road, which runs parallel with Salmon River Road. On July 19, 2016, Deanna Wertz, 46, also disappeared from Yankee Flats Road.

Several more women have since gone missing in the region, including Nicole Bell, a 31-year-old who was last seen on Sept. 2 in the Sicamous area, east of Salmon Arm, and was reported missing on Sept. 7.

Corporal Dan Moskaluk, spokesman for the RCMP's Southeast District, said police are aware of speculation connecting the remains to the missing women, but cautioned against it.

"Until these remains have been positively identified, it's too early in the investigation to say whether the investigation is linked or not to any ongoing missing-persons investigations," he said on Wednesday.