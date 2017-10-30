City councillor in Pitt Meadows, B.C., resigns following sexual assault conviction

A politician has resigned from city council in Pitt Meadows, B.C., after he was found guilty of sexual assault.

Pitt Meadows Mayor John Becker says in a Facebook post that he met with Coun. David Murray on Sunday and "obtained his resignation" from council.

Dan McLaughlin, spokesman for B.C.'s Prosecution Service, says Murray was convicted of sexual assault in provincial court on Oct. 25.

McLaughlin says a sentencing date is expected to be set in January.

Becker says Murray's resignation will be addressed in a closed council meeting on Monday.

Murray did not immediately respond to a request for comment.