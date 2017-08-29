BC Liberals set leadership vote for February

British Columbia's Liberals will pick a successor to former premier Christy Clark on Feb. 4 of next year as the party seeks to rebuild after it was reduced to a minority in a spring election and then forced from power.

The next leader of the BC Liberals, which have no formal connection to the federal Liberals, leader will be taking the helm of a party now in Opposition for the first time in 16 years. The NDP have since formed government with support from the BC Green Party.

Under the rules announced by the Liberal Party on Tuesday, candidates will be limited to spending no more than $600,000 for their campaigns – an increase from $450,000 in the 2011 leadership race that Ms. Clark won.

Story continues below advertisement

The party said in a statement that the increase reflects inflation, population growth and a race that is six weeks longer than in 2011.

To enter, contestants will have to pay $50,000 fees.

The new leader will be chosen by online and telephone voting over three days beginning on Feb. 2 and ending on Feb. 4, the day of the leadership convention. Each party member will have one vote with each electoral district given an equal 100 points weight in the balloting.

Tuesday's announcement comes as several former cabinet ministers as well as former Surrey mayor Dianne Watts, now a federal Conservative MP, consider whether to run for the job.

Neil Thomson, a business consultant from Kamloops, is the only candidate to actually declare.

Ms. Clark resigned as party leader as of Aug 4 and also resigned her seat in the riding of Kelowna West.

Declared leadership contestants will also have to participate in party-sponsored debates or forum that will be held in Vancouver, Surrey, Prince George, Nanaimo and the Thompson-Okanagan region, and one organized by the BC Liberal Indigenous Network, the party said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The party also announced that former attorney general Geoff Plant will act as chief returning officer, overseeing voting arrangements and ensuring that campaigns comply with the rules.