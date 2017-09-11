B.C. NDP’s first budget begins remake of province but puts off most expensive promises

British Columbia's new NDP government has imprinted its election campaign promises on the current budget, with an updated fiscal plan that begins to more broadly distribute the benefits of the province's strong economy.

After 16 years of Liberal rule, Monday's budget marks the first pivot point as the New Democrats reshape the government's role in the lives of British Columbians, with massive investments in education, daycare and affordable housing promised in the coming years.

However, key election promises — including a $10-per-day childcare program and a $400 subsidy for renters — were left for a later date.

"We can't turn back the clock of 16 years overnight," Ms. James said.

Ms. James said the political turmoil that followed the May election left little time to overhaul the current year's budget, and she said major changes will have to wait until next year.

"I understand people's impatience."

The budget update is based on a fiscal plan first introduced by the former BC Liberal government in February. It raises taxes on corporations and high-income earners, and unlocks more spending in classrooms, new money for social housing and added resources to fight the fentanyl crisis.

The NDP formed a minority government with support from the third-place BC Green Party eight weeks ago. The disagreement between those two parties over the shape of the childcare program prompted Ms. James to sidestep the $10-per-day commitment, saying the details will be subject to negotiations with the Greens.

Ms. James arrived in the Finance Ministry at an auspicious time, with economic growth exceeding projections and a robust surplus on the books.

The new budget includes $1.7-billion in additional spending in the current fiscal year, which began in April, compared with the February budget. While the Finance Minister acknowledge risks to the B.C. economy, including uncertainty surrounding the softwood lumber dispute with the United States, the forecast shows better-than-expected revenues fuelled by strong growth in employment, retail sales, housing starts and energy exports.

The single-largest change in the current fiscal year is not as a result of an election promise, however. The budget includes an extra half-billion dollars for fighting wildfires as the province continues to cope with the worst fire season in its recorded history.

"We have maintained the prudence in the budget," Ms. James said, noting that the forecast surplus is similar to the original budget plan. The budget will spend $51.9-billion, leaving a surplus of $246-million.

To pay for some of those promises, the government is increasing taxes on the wealthy. People making more than $150,000 a year will once again find themselves in a separate income bracket, which was introduced briefly, and then rolled back, by the Liberals. The increase will add about $200-million a year in revenue in the coming years.

The province's corporate-income tax rate will rise to 12 per cent, from 11, putting B.C. in line with Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. But the government is also giving business a break on the provincial sales tax on electricity — a measure strongly supported by the business community. As well, the corporate income tax rate for small business will be reduced to two per cent, from the current rate of 2.5 per cent.

In her first budget speech in the House, Ms. James said the update will take the province on a different path that will reduce inequality and invest in public services while nurturing a sustainable economy.

"We have a real opportunity to do things differently… to carve new path where everyone benefits from our strong economy."

Jock Finlayson, chief economist for the Business Council of B.C., applauded the NDP's cautious economic forecasting.

"Overall, the fiscal framework is reasonable," said Mr. Finlayson, who acknowledged the government's approach will mean more spending and could eventually lead to deficits.

"This government is committed to a more activist approach."

Irene Lanzinger, president of the BC Federation of Labour, said she accepts that it may take longer than promised to reach some of the NDP's election commitments.

"We are very committed to the $10-a-day daycare, but they have shown they are going in the right direction."

Other major changes include:

– The public education system will see an injection of $177-million this year, a boost the NDP says will help return class sizes to levels that existed before the Liberal government began imposing austerity measures in 2002;

– Health care spending will grow by $62-million this year, mostly for addiction services;

– There is $145-million in new money for modular housing units for the homeless and $13-million for affordable rental housing. Those amounts are slated to grow in the next few years to a total of half a billion dollars for thousands of new units;

– A existing plan to cut health-care premiums by 50 per cent on Jan. 1, 2018, has been expanded to include all British Columbians while the government studies how to eliminate the fees altogether;

– The taxpayer-supported debt jumps by $3.5-billion as a result of the NDP decision to cancel tolls on two bridges in the Vancouver region. Getting rid of tolls on the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges was a key election platform — and remains a point of disagreement with the three-member Green caucus. (The Greens have agreed, however, to vote for the budget.)

The Liberals lost their majority in the provincial election last May. In a bid to hang on to power, the government of then-premier Christy Clark introduced a Throne Speech last June that offered many of the platform commitments made by both the NDP and the Greens, including childcare spending and hikes to social assistance rates, which the Liberals had frozen for a decade.

However, the Liberal government fell on a vote of confidence, Ms. Clark has quit politics, and the new Liberal opposition has declared it will not be held to the promises made in that Throne Speech.