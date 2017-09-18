B.C. bill to ban corporate and union donations, replaces revenue with public subsidy

British Columbia's NDP government has introduced legislation to overhaul the province's lax campaign finance rules, pivoting from the "Wild West" of political fundraising to one of the nation's leaders in limiting the influence of big money in elections.

The legislation proposes a public subsidy for political parties for at least the next five years as they adjust to the new fundraising model.

"This bill honours our commitment to get big money out of politics," said Attorney General David Eby, marking the first major piece of legislation for his fledgling government.

The NDP, while in Opposition, introduced a similar bill to the legislature six times, proposing to ban union and corporate donations. Each time, the governing BC Liberals rejected the limits, instead reaping the benefits of a system that provides almost no limits on political contributions.

The proposed legislation, introduced Mr. Eby on Monday, goes further than the NDP's previous proposals. It will ban out-of-province contributions, cap individual contributions at $1,200 annually to a political party and its candidates, and seeks to curb the use of third parties as vehicles to circumvent the new limits. The limit on individual contributions will be among the strictest in the country, second only to Quebec.

To replace some of the lost revenue as parties adjust to the new rules, the legislation would introduce a public subsidy tied to votes received in the most recent election. The subsidy will start at $2.50 per vote next year, decreasing to $1.57 per vote in 2022, when the subsidy will be reviewed.

There will be more transparency in fundraising, with ongoing public reporting of all fundraisers attended by major party leaders and cabinet ministers.

As well, the new law will be applied retroactively to donations collected by political parties since the May 9 election that would be prohibited under the changes. However those donations don't need to be returned. The legislation says donations collected since May that would be banned under the new rules, cannot be used in future elections.

Campaign spending limits have also been reduced by 25 per cent.

The minority NDP government drafted the bill in consultation with the three-member caucus of the BC Greens, who have signed a co-operation pact to support the New Democrats in the minority legislature.

Dermod Travis, executive director of IntegrityBC, said the bill will mean B.C. will be on par with Alberta, Manitoba and Quebec in leading reforms across the country.

"We're no longer the Wild West, we are part of the leadership in Canada in terms of leveling the playing field in campaign finance," Mr. Travis, a long-time advocate for campaign finance reform, said in an interview.

He predicted the next provincial election will look very different, as political parties have to change the way they appeal to voters without millions of dollars they typically reap from deep-pocketed donors.

"It might scare people – they are going to see candidates on their doorstop more, because the parties won't be able to buy advertising," he said. "You have to compensate with actual voter engagement, and that's a good thing."

Campaign-finance reform was a major issue on the campaign trail and a repeated talking point for the Greens and the New Democrats.

The province has been branded the "Wild West" of campaign finance because it does not have any limits on political donations. The BC Liberals had long refused to limit political donations despite repeated criticism of the party's fundraising practices, including cash-for-access events in which donors paid up to $10,000 for a chance to sit down with the premier in private venues.

But the New Democrats were also criticized for their fundraising. Premier John Horgan promised early in the spring to make his major pre-election fundraiser the "last supper" but then continued, following the campaign, to solicit funds under the current rules.

Both the Liberals and Greens also attacked the NDP for allowing the United Steelworkers union to pay for the salaries of the party's top campaign strategists. The bill introduced on Monday would ban such "in kind" donations.

On Monday, Green Leader Andrew Weaver lauded the bill. "I am delighted that 2017 will go down in history as the last big money election in B.C.," he said in an statement.

The changes will be far-reaching for the province's main political parties.

In the spring election campaign, the New Democrats raised $9.4-million; of that, roughly 40 per cent came from unions. The BC Liberals brought in $7.9-million, 60 per cent of which came from corporations.

In order to prevent third parties from circumventing the spending limits and becoming proxies for political parties, the bill proposes to cap contributions to third-party election advertisers.

The measure follows the experience of the Alberta government, which now wants to clamp down on the amount of cash individuals, unions, corporations and special-interest groups can give to political fundraising and advertising vehicles.

Third-party vehicles, similar to political action committees in the United States, are proliferating in Alberta after the government banned corporate and union political donations, lowered the amount of money individuals can contribute to parties and candidates each year, and capped campaign spending.

However, the history of trying to curb third party influence in B.C. elections has been paved with Charter challenges, and last week Mr. Eby indicated that drafting such limits took more time than expected.

In 1995, the NDP government of the day amended the Election Act to limit third party advertisers to spending no more than $5,000 on election advertising during a campaign period. That change was tossed out by the B.C. Supreme Court, and new limits were then introduced in 2008.

Once again, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled against the government, finding that spending limits on third parties were an unjustified infringement on the right to freedom of expression under the Constitution. A third round of legislative changes was introduced, and once again the courts struck the measures down.

Third-party advertisers in B.C. currently face limits and reporting requirements during election campaigns but there are no restrictions on their activities at other times.