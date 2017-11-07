B.C. police force identifies veteran officer killed in shootout

The police officer killed in a daylight shootout in Abbotsford, B.C., has been identified as a veteran of the force with 24 years of policing experience in the United Kingdom and Canada.

Constable John Davidson began his law enforcement career 24 years ago in the UK before joining the Abbotsford Police Department in 2006, working for a variety of different sections in the city to the east of Vancouver, the force said in a news release. He was the department's first officer killed in the line of duty.

Const. Davidson was killed Monday after responding to a 911 call about a possible stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a shopping complex in Abbotsford, east of Vancouver. Officers dispatched to the scene found a suspect already firing a gun at the person who called 911.

A shootout ensued and Const. Davidson was injured. He was taken to the hospital and died shortly after.

Constable Ian MacDonald, spokesman for the department, remembered his fallen colleague as the type of person everyone would want policing their community.

Officer killed in B.C. shooting a ‘hero’: police chief (The Canadian Press)

"He was an individual who was passionate, but also compassionate," he said. "He was obviously prepared to put himself in harm's way, but he was equally prepared to reach out a hand and help anyone."

On Monday evening, police officers from various detachments in the Vancouver region lined highways and overpasses, saluting and with vehicle lights flashing, as Const. Davidson's body was transported to the morgue in a procession.

Constable MacDonald said member's of the force are grateful for the outpouring of support.

"This is a struggle," he said. "We're trying to be there for each other in the workplace, and we're trying to reach out to those who aren't at work. But certainly, the outpouring of support is not being missed. There's no way that we can respond to every e-mail and every post and everybody that comes by. But we're seeing it all and we are thankful for all of it."

Const. Davidson leaves behind a wife and three adult children.

The death shocked the province and led Premier John Horgan to issue a statement thanking those first responders who put themselves in harm's way each day.

The suspect, described by police as a man from Alberta in his 60s, was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. will investigate the circumstances surrounding the injury to the suspect, while the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team will look into Const. Davidson's death.