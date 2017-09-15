B.C. report calls for more staff in residential care system

Almost two-thirds of the thousands of people who live in B.C.'s residential-care facilities say they don't get to bathe or shower as often as they want. And one in every four report not getting help going to the toilet when they need it.

Those were among some of the most disturbing findings from a massive survey by the province's seniors advocate to learn about the lives of the 28,000 residents in government-subsidized care facilities.

In a report issued Friday, advocate Isobel Mackenzie recommended the province increase staffing levels, provide more flexibility about how services are delivered, and increase activities for residents on weekends and in evenings, among other things.

The survey received responses from almost 19,000 people, including family members and frequent visitors to residents in care.

Care homes got high marks in many areas. A huge majority of residents feel safe and say they are treated with respect. They say family members can visit whenever they want and they get the services they need.

Eighty-eight per cent of family visitors said that, when they saw aggressive residents while on site, staff handled them appropriately.

However, Ms. Mackenzie noted, there need to be improvements to address problems with "residents who are waiting too long to get the help they need, who are frustrated by the rigidity of fixed schedules, and who want to have more to do and people they can talk to."