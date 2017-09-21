B.C. securities regulator updates crowdfunding rules

The B.C. Securities Commission (BCSC) is changing its crowdfunding exemption rules to enable B.C.-based issuers to access investors in Alberta.
The regulator says the changes will also increase the amount that some will be able to invest.
The changes increase the limit to $5,000 from $1,500, if an investor has obtained advice from a registered dealer that the investment is suitable for them.
Crowdfunding allows businesses to raise small amounts of money from a large number of investors, often for a specific project.
The BCSC made the changes after consultations with technology industry stakeholders and businesses earlier this year.
