B.C.’s New Democrats eliminate tolls on Vancouver-region bridges

Tolls on a pair of bridges in the Vancouver will be eliminated on Sept. 1 – a commitment that was a key part of the NDP's platform in the spring election, B.C. Premier John Horgan says.

Friday's announcement – which was immediately denounced by the third-place Green Party, which is supporting the NDP in the minority legislature — applies to the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges over the Fraser River.

"This announcement is about making life a little bit easier for commuters," Mr. Horgan told a news conference in Port Coquitlam, east of Vancouver.

He said it was unfair for drivers in one part of the province to pay tolls when drivers in other parts of the province do not.

"If you live in Kelowna, you don't pay tolls to cross a bridge. If you live on Vancouver Island, you don't pay tolls to use the highway," Mr. Horgan said.

"You shouldn't have to pay tolls based on where you live, in Maple Ridge or Surrey or other points south of the Fraser River. ... These tolls, in my opinion, are unfair to people in the Lower Mainland."

Lifting the tolls, which the government said cost families an average $1,500 per year, will cost the province an additional $132-million for the remainder of the fiscal year. That includes $12-million to wind down tolling operations for both bridges. At least 180 workers in tolling operations stand to be affected, and will be provided severance, said Transportation Minister Claire Trevena.

Mr. Horgan said the $132-million can be covered in the government's current fiscal plan, and a government statement said ongoing costs will be covered in the budget.

The BC NDP have committed to a budget update on Sept. 11 that may shed additional light on the government's plan for paying for its promise. During the election campaign, the New Democrats said they would cover the cost of eliminating the tolls by emptying a so-called "LNG prosperity fund" set up by the former Liberal government; the party said the money would cover the costs associated with the tolls for three years but did not say what would happen after that money ran out.

Mr. Horgan said the $3.6-billion in debt on the Port Mann Bridge will be transferred to taxpayer supported debt of the province. "This is traditionally how all infrastructure has been paid for," said the premier.

The Port Mann Bridge was opened in 2012 after being built for $3.3-billion. As operating costs have exceeded toll revenue, the total debt for the bridge has increased to $3.6-billion.

The Golden Ears Bridge, which is owned and operated by the region's transportation authority, TransLink, was built for $900-million and opened in 2009. Its current debt is $1.1-billion.

Mr. Horgan said the government plans to work with TransLink to reach a long-term funding agreement to cover tolling revenue they expected as part of a larger dialogue with the organization.

Asked about road pricing in general, Mr. Horgan said he is awaiting the outcome of the Mayor's Council's review of its options in this area.

The long-awaited NDP announcement was immediately denounced by the BC Green Party, whose three MLAs are supporting the NDP so allowing it to govern.

"It's unfortunate that the government has decided to proceed with this reckless policy," BC Green Leader Andrew Weaver said in a statement.

While Mr. Weaver acknowledged the "affordability crisis" facing British Columbians, he said government spending to axe the tolls could have been better spend on education, student housing and child care.

"It is disappointing that the first major measure that this government has taken to make life more affordable for British Columbians will add billions of dollars to taxpayer supported debt."

Mr. Weaver described tolls as an "excellent policy tool to manage transport demand."