Conservative MP Dianne Watts officially announces bid for BC Liberal leadership

An MP for Surrey, B.C., is officially in the running to become the next leader of the BC Liberals.

Dianne Watts made the announcement Sunday, saying the Liberals have a strong history to build on, but need to reconnect with voters.

Watts says she will resign from her current role as Conservative MP for South Surrey-White Rock, a seat she won in the 2015 federal election.

Previously, she served as mayor of the Vancouver suburb from 2005 to 2014.

Leadership of the party opened up last month after former premier Christy Clark quit politics following her government's defeat on a non-confidence motion.

B.C. MLA Sam Sullivan became the first person to throw his hat in the ring when he announced his candidacy Thursday, and several prominent provincial politicians are hosting special announcements this week.