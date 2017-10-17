From A to Site C: Everything on the BC NDP agenda

The British Columbia New Democrat government has announced reviews or consultations on a number of issues since coming to power in July. On Monday, the NDP announced it had hired a consultant to review the issue of ride-sharing. Here's a look at the government's approach.

Site C

The BC Utilities Commission is reviewing the hydroelectric-dam project, fulfilling a promise Premier John Horgan made on the campaign trail. The utilities commission released a preliminary report on the $8.8-billion project's future last month, saying it wanted more information before determining whether Site C should proceed.

George Massey Tunnel replacement

An independent technical review will be done to determine the best option for replacing the aging Massey Tunnel in Metro Vancouver. The previous Liberal government had plans to replace it with a 10-lane bridge, but Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said the plan did not have support from mayors and residents.

Foreign-buyers tax

Housing Minister Selina Robinson is reviewing a tax on foreign real estate buyers in Metro Vancouver and an interest-free loan program for first-time homebuyers. The government wants to know if they are effective in stabilizing the housing market and improving affordability.

Insurance Corporation of British Columbia

Attorney-General David Eby has ordered a full audit of the Crown corporation's operations. Mr. Eby said the auto-insurance company is in crisis, with financial losses totalling more than $500-million last year.

Aquaculture policy and licensing

A committee is examining the aquaculture industry and a report is expected at the end of November. Protesters have occupied a salmon farm near Alert Bay off Vancouver Island. They want the provincial and federal governments to revoke the facility's permits.

Money laundering at casinos

A review of the province's polices aimed at preventing money laundering was announced last month after a report concluded a casino had taken in $13.5-million that police said could be proceeds of crime.

Marijuana regulation

A public consultation on recreational marijuana began in September to help shape public health and safety issues as the province drafts new regulations.

Human-rights commission

The province has asked for input on developing a new human-rights commission. The New Democrats promised to re-establish the commission after the Liberals dismantled it 15 years ago in favour of the BC Human Rights Tribunal.

Minimum wage

A fair-wages commission has been established to determine how the minimum wage could be raised to $15 an hour without hurting business.

The NDP has promised a $15 minimum wage by 2021, but Labour Minister Harry Bains has said it will be up to the commission to determine the deadline.

Ride-hailing

The province has hired an industry expert to consult on the best way to help prepare the taxi industry for ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft. Legislation is now expected next fall.