Human remains found in B.C. region where women have gone missing

The RCMP have discovered human remains on a rural property in the interior of British Columbia, south of Salmon Arm, a region where a number of women have gone missing in recent years.

An intensive three-day search of 2290 Salmon River Rd. started Thursday morning and included a dog team and the use of a backhoe to dig on the residential-agricultural property. The RCMP announced the discovery of human remains late Saturday.

The police said the case is "being treated as suspicious at this time."

The police also searched undeveloped land and ditches about 15 kilometres southeast of Salmon Arm. RCMP Corporal Dan Moskaluk said the second search was connected to the search warrant executed on the Salmon River Road property.

This part of B.C. has been the focus of other RCMP investigations in the last year and a half after several women have disappeared.

On Oct. 13, the local RCMP issued a call to the public for help in an investigation and warned of possible risk to female sex workers.

In an incident in late August, a woman was allegedly threatened by a man with a firearm in the Salmon River Road area, after they met through a website used by sex workers. The woman arrived at the location in her own vehicle and was then threatened, the RCMP said. She fled unharmed and reported the incident to police. A 36-year-old man was arrested but he was released without charge.

Since then, Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, 36, has been arrested and faces six charges, including intentionally discharging a firearm and disguising his face with the intent to commit an offence. He was also charged with the possession of methamphetamine. He appeared in court in Vernon – 60 kilometres south of Salmon Arm – on Oct. 17 and 18. Mr. Sagmoen was denied bail and remains in custody; he is due back in court on Oct. 26.

As of Sunday morning, the RCMP were not publicly connecting the various incidents, or the different missing women in the region. Cpl. Moskaluk would only say there were several ongoing investigations.