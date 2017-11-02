Human remains found on B.C. farm confirmed to be those of missing teen

Human remains found on the rural B.C. farm that has been the subject of an intense police investigation for nearly two weeks have been confirmed to be those of Traci Genereaux, a teenager who disappeared from Vernon this spring.

Corporal Dan Moskaluk, spokesman for the RCMP's Southeast District, confirmed the news Wednesday evening.

"The RCMP notified Traci's family today and they continue to be provided support from our victim assistance workers," he said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

No charges have been laid in connection with Ms. Genereaux's death, which Cpl. Moskaluk said is being treated as suspicious. The results of an autopsy are not being released.

Ms. Genereaux, who would have turned 19 last month, was last seen on May 29 getting into a white Chevy van near an old bottle depot in Vernon.

Police are now seeking to establish a timeline of the teen's activities leading up to her disappearance. She is described as: 4 foot 11, 95 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police had collected DNA from Ms. Genereaux's parents last Friday but said it was standard practice for a missing-persons case.

Laurie Nixon had been hopeful that her daughter was still alive somewhere.

"I know everyone's looking for a link to these cases but I'm praying for a happier ending as long as I can," Ms. Nixon told The Globe on Monday.

Police began searching the 10-hectare farm in Silver Creek, a farming community about an hour east of Kamloops, on Oct. 19, confirming two days later that they had discovered human remains. They have not commented on whether the remains belong to one person or more, and have provided no notable updates since.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, heavy excavation equipment was brought onto the farm and large white tents were erected over the dig site.

The property is owned by Wayne and Evelyn Sagmoen, described in land records as a "bridgeman" and "administrative assistant."

One of the couple's sons, Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, 36, appeared in court last week on charges related to alleged gun threats against a sex-trade worker in August. He has not been charged in connection with the human remains discovered at the farm.

The six charges related to the Aug. 27 offence are: disguising face with intent to commit offence; intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless; uttering threats; careless use or storage of a firearm; pointing a firearm; and possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose.

He also faces one drug-possession charge related to a Sept. 5 incident.

Mr. Sagmoen appeared briefly before a judge via teleconference at the Vernon Law Courts last Thursday and was remanded into custody until his next appearance on Nov. 23.

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Genereaux is one of at least five women who have disappeared from the area since February, 2016. The others include Ashley Simpson, 32, last seen on April 27, 2016, and Deanna Wertz, 46, last seen on July 19, 2016. Both had lived on Yankee Flats Road, which runs parallel to Salmon River Road, where the farm is located.

Caitlin Potts, 27, who is from the Samson Cree First Nation in Alberta but had been living in B.C., was last heard from on Feb. 22, 2016. Nicole Bell, a 31-year-old who was last seen on Sept. 2 this year in Sicamous, east of Salmon Arm, was reported missing on Sept. 7.

Cpl. Moskaluk said the search of the farm remains active.

"This remains a very fluid investigation and we have no timeline as to when we anticipate being finished at the site at this time," he said.