In pictures: A dog-eat-dog competition at the Metchosin Sheepdog Trials in B.C.

in pictures

A dog-eat-dog competition



Fifty-four dogs and 54 handlers competed over two days at the Metchosin Sheepdog Trials at Swanwick Ranch in Metchosin, B.C. It was six years ago the competition was last held in the small farming community outside Victoria. With new organizers and a buzz of excitement, top dogs from B.C., Washington, Oregon and California herded 250 sheep from Parry Bay Farm. The dog and handler teams are judged on how they manage the sheep around a 500-yard outrun course. Handlers directed their dogs with a whistle and stock stick.

Photos and text by Chad Hipolito/For The Globe and Mail.