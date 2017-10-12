Indigenous anthology stands by decision to include poet despite controversy

The University of Regina Press says it will not remove the work of a poet from an upcoming anthology of Indigenous writing from Saskatchewan, despite a request from other authors in the collection to do so because of the poet's violent past.

The anthology kisiskâciwan: Indigenous Voices from Where the River Flows Swiftly is to be published next year. It includes a poem by Neal McLeod, who is half Cree and grew up on the James Smith Cree Nation, east of Prince Albert, Sask., and later taught at Trent University in Peterborough, Ont. In 2014, he pleaded guilty to an assault charge related to domestic violence, according to the publisher.

An open letter signed by six Indigenous writers states: "We cannot consent to publish our work alongside Neal McLeod, whom to the best of our knowledge has not made amends to those that he has harmed."

One of the signatories, Erica Violet Lee, posted the letter to her Facebook. After the six signatories, a long list of other names is posted "in solidarity," including Alicia Elliott, Zoe Todd, Eden Robinson and Jesse Wente.

University of Regina Press director and publisher Bruce Walsh says he understands the concerns raised in the letter, but will not remove McLeod's work from the collection.

"My responsibility as a university press is to maintain academic freedom; it is our number one principle," Walsh told The Globe and Mail from Germany, where he has travelled for the Frankfurt Book Fair. "[When I saw the letter] I thought, 'Wow, this is not going to go well, because there's going to be consequences for leaving him in and there's going to be consequences if we take him out.'"

Walsh says the letter has caused much soul-searching, and discussions have been held with authors, scholars and community members about the request to remove McLeod. Instead, the press offered more space in the anthology to Lee and the other signatories, highlighting their voices and the issue of violence against women. When they said no, he says the press offered to publish an anthology devoted to their writing, which they also declined.

"I take this seriously," Walsh says. "She's not wrong. But I can't deliver on her solution. If we pull him out under pressure, then it therefore becomes censorship. And therefore we would be violating his academic freedom."

Walsh says the press is committed to telling Indigenous stories through an Indigenous lens, and will establish an Indigenous advisory board for guidance on this and other issues.

He says when he arrived in Regina in 2013 to run the press – which specializes in topics that include Aboriginal issues – he was told to listen to the elders. And that's what he's doing, he says. "It was really an elder who said to me: Don't give up on him. Don't give up on these men who have been so damaged by colonialism."

In an additional statement e-mailed to The Globe, Walsh writes: "I firmly believe that there can be redemption for these men. Writing can provide a means to promote healing for people like Neal, who have suffered the impact of colonialism and inter-generational trauma."

He later adds: "Walking with a man on his path towards healing does not mean abandoning the needs of women."

In the preface to McLeod's upcoming poetry publication the book of ayâs – also being published by the University of Regina Press – the author acknowledges that he has committed violence, and says he feels great remorse. He says writing the book is part of his journey to put an end to the violence and to choose a different way to live in the world. (The book was to be published this fall, but the date has been moved back, in part because of this controversy.)

According to Walsh, McLeod resigned from Trent, where he was associate professor in Indigenous Studies, after the criminal case, and now lives back on his home reserve, where he teaches Cree, writes and edits.

The open letter asks that the anthology honour "the experiences of Indigenous women and abuse survivors" by removing McLeod's work from the collection. And it also asks the publisher and other institutions to "recognize the lifesaving necessity of supporting Indigenous women, girls, and Two-Spirit people who name abuse and abusers.

"We believe we must question, disrupt and abolish systems of misogyny and patriarchy, in order to be free to direct our energy and work towards a place of thriving for Indigenous women and Two-Spirit folks," the letter reads.

In addition to Lee, the letter is also signed by Nickita Longman, Sylvia McAdam, Lindsay Knight, Night Kinistino and Dawn Dumont.

Walsh says those six – that he knows of – have pulled their work out of the anthology, which is to be published in May, 2018. "That's a big price," he says.

But, in addition to the censorship issue, he thinks it would be a huge oversight to exclude McLeod – who is an accomplished and award-winning poet. "His contribution is really quite vast and really significant just in terms of the critical response. He's quite brilliant. It's such a shame that he has been so damaged. He is doing the work; I do know that."

Walsh also highlights the press's commitment to publishing work by Indigenous writers and women specifically.

"This is a serious, serious thing and it has real consequences for the press. We have worked so hard to try to do the right thing and this is just how life has unfolded."

The Globe was unable to reach McLeod on Wednesday, or secure an interview with the signatories.