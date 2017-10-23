Investigation into ammonia leak at Fernie, B.C., arena could take months: WorkSafeBC

A WorkSafeBC spokeswoman says it could take months to complete the investigation into an ammonia leak that killed three men last week at the ice arena in Fernie, B.C.

Trish Knight Chernecki says WorkSafe is the lead investigation agency and has 10 people at the site, alongside investigators with the RCMP, Provincial Fire Service, Technical Safety BC and the Fernie Fire Department.

She says one of WorkSafe's first priorities is to work with those agencies overseeing the safety plan and clean-up operation while the arena and community centre remain closed to the public.

City officials say a hazardous materials firm has been hired to remove the brine, or salt-water solution, used in the ice-making process, which was contaminated during the emergency response.

A community memorial is being planned for Wayne Hornquist, Lloyd Smith, and Jason Podloski.

City staff were back at work Monday after municipal offices were closed Friday to remember the three men.

The city's CEO, Norm McInnis, asked for the public's understanding over the coming days and weeks as there will be some interruptions in service.