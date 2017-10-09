Legendary B.C. broadcaster Rafe Mair dies at 85

B.C. broadcasting legend Rafe Mair, a former provincial cabinet minister who became an outspoken radio talk-show host in Vancouver, has died at the age of 85.

The former lawyer made his mark on the political scene when he was elected as the Social Credit member of legislature for Kamloops in 1975. He served as a cabinet minister under then-Socred premier Bill Bennett, but surprised colleagues when he resigned from cabinet in 1981 to join Vancouver station CJOR.

Mr. Mair joined popular Vancouver radio station CKNW in 1984, where he would rule the airwaves for the next 19 years. The avid fisherman tackled topics from politics to environmental issues.

Mr. Mair himself made headlines when CKNW fired him in 2003 over using foul language in staff meetings.

"RIP Rafe Mair 1931-2017," his Twitter account and website announced on Monday.

In a biography on his website, he points to diverse interests, awards and accomplishments, including being an author of several books. "Basically, though, Mair is a political junkie and, because he's been there, a highly skeptical one who combines gut reaction with pungent reaction punctuated with what has been called his 'wicked sense of humour,'" according to his biography.

In semi-retirement at the age of 78, he and documentary filmmaker Damien Gillis co-founded an environmental website in 2010 called the Common Sense Canadian. "I have a restless and healthy mind," Mr. Mair said in an interview before the website's launch. "And I want to stay engaged in the public debate."

He continued to make his views known over the years, including a posting on Sept. 20. "From the time Damien Gillis and I became colleagues in The Common Sense Canadian we had an outlet and were able to provide it to others," Mr. Mair wrote.