Nanaimo, B.C. city councillors urged to ‘work together’ amid turmoil

Nanaimo's chief administrative officer is urging city councillors to get beyond conflicts that have roiled municipal governance in the Vancouver Island city, prompting council to issue a letter of regret for the deterioration of relationships with staff.

The letter, read aloud this week in council chambers, also committed to following an independent investigator's proposed ground rules for respectful behaviour.

Mayor Bill McKay, whose behaviour in part prompted the investigation, was not present when the letter was drafted.

"We can certainly disagree and we certainly don't have to be friends, but at this table, we need to work together," Tracy Samra, the city's chief administrative officer, told council during the meeting.

"This community has seen enough turmoil to last many, many lifetimes."

Ms. Samra said her ability to serve effectively as city manager requires a "respectful" workplace.

Vancouver labour lawyer Roslyn Goldner was asked to investigate the dynamic at Nanaimo City Hall after months of turbulence at council that included allegations of bullying by Mr. McKay and the release of a video of an alleged assault on Ms. Samra.

Ms. Samra took a leave after a video showed a councillor rushing across a meeting room, an action that she reported to the RCMP was part of an assault against her.

The Goldner report, dated July 20 and obtained by The Globe and Mail, found the conduct of council members toward each other to be "rude, disrespectful [and] at times intimidating" and created a hostile work environment for the city manager and staff.

It stopped short of finding that bullying and harassment had occurred.

The report suggested councillors need tutoring in managing conflict in the conduct of council business and that Mr. McKay – in his capacity as council-meeting chair – "requires training and support in the management of emotional outbursts and disrespectful conduct." The report has not been released publicly.

Councillor Bill Yoachim read the letter at Monday's council meeting.

The letter commits council to adhering to procedures to govern interactions between council and staff developed by the city's human-resources department with Ms. Goldner's help.

"On behalf of council, we look forward to working together in a manner which is positive and constructive and seeks to serve the interests of the citizens of Nanaimo," the letter said.

Ms. Samra praised Ms. Goldner's investigation and said she was pleased council accepted the recommendations.

"I am asking you to please take seriously these recommendations. I can't make you do this," she said.

"But I implore you, please consider doing what it is you can do so we can have a better, more positive work environment."

Councillor Gordon Fuller welcomed Ms. Samra's return.

"Thanks, Tracy, for your patience and your willingness to come back. I am glad to see you. It's great to have you back," he told Ms. Samra.

Mr. McKay declined comment.

Nanaimo city clerk Sheila Gurrie said in an e-mail exchange on Thursday that Mr. McKay was absent when the decision was made for Mr. Yoachim to read the letter.

She said she could not, at this time, give the number of votes for and against writing the letter except to say that the motion on it passed.

When the letter was signed, Mr. McKay was not present and had no chance to review it, but hehad no issue with Mr. Yoachim signing it, Ms. Gurrie wrote.

All of this comes after months of turmoil on council. Council members have accused Mr. McKay of failing to report accepting a free trip from a company interested in launching a fast-ferry service between Nanaimo and Vancouver, and gifts during a 2015 trip to China.

In a 2016 legal action, 10 Nanaimo residents petitioned the B.C. Supreme Court to disqualify the mayor from holding office because of alleged conflicts of interest.

In March, British Columbia appointed a special prosecutor to look into matters involving the Nanaimo city council.