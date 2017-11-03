Online posts shed light on personality of teen whose remains were found on B.C. farm

The young woman whose remains were discovered on a farm near Salmon Arm led an often troubled lifestyle, marked by personal dramas, struggles with depression and substance use from an early age. But the teenager was also remembered as being vibrant and resilient – and had been working to turn things around.

Police confirmed this week that remains found at the rural B.C. property are those of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux, who went missing from Vernon in May.

"The RCMP notified Traci's family today and they continue to be provided support from our victim-assistance workers," Corporal Dan Moskaluk, spokesman for the RCMP's Southeast District, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Facebook posts on three separate accounts that appear to belong to Ms. Genereaux paint a picture of a sociable, outgoing teenager who often found herself in decidedly adult situations.

In a Dec. 10, 2013, posting, a person writing under the account name of Trishaa Lea Genereaux wrote: "6 month probation … released [sic] today yo!"

A Jan. 23, 2014, post from the same account showed a young, blond-haired girl lighting a pipe and asking if anyone had tequila.

On Jan. 4, 2016: "Okay so 2 minute phone call … he says I'm so terrible and he hopes I die … can't everyone just give me a break I'm gonna … give up real god damn soon."

She also appeared to struggle with her mental health, posting on Jan. 25, 2016, under the name Traci Genereaux Nixon: "Depressed might go to the psych ward."

Her father, Darcy Genereaux, said she had made some bad decisions but was getting her life back on track.

She had begun volunteering at the SPCA and wanted to be a veterinarian, he said.

"She got out of her bad decisions, got back to being happy and she was the life of the party. She didn't need a party, she was just the life of it," he said.

Mr. Genereaux mourned the loss of his daughter in a Facebook post on Thursday evening.

"Traci, my little bleeb, you were taken away from us all far to [sic] young," he wrote. "Words can't even begin to describe how I feel right now. I know anyone you ever met will never forget you. You had a big heart so full of love and even in your dark times all you ever thought about was helping others."

No charges have been laid in connection with Ms. Genereaux's death, which Cpl. Moskaluk said is being treated as suspicious. The results of an autopsy are not being released.

Ms. Genereaux was last seen on May 29 getting into a white Chevy van near a bottle depot in Vernon.

Police are now seeking to establish a timeline of the teen's activities leading up to her disappearance. She is described as 4 foot 11, 95 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police had collected DNA from Ms. Genereaux's parents last Friday but said it was standard practice for a missing-persons case.

Laurie Nixon had been hopeful that her daughter was still alive.

"I know everyone's looking for a link to these cases but I'm praying for a happier ending as long as I can," Ms. Nixon told The Globe on Monday.

Police began searching the 10-hectare property in Silver Creek, a farming community about an hour east of Kamloops, on Oct. 19, confirming two days later that they had discovered human remains. They have not commented on whether the remains belong to one person or more, and have provided no notable updates since.

Last week, heavy excavation equipment was brought onto the farm and large white tents were erected over the dig site.

The property is owned by Wayne and Evelyn Sagmoen, described in land records as a "bridgeman" and "administrative assistant."

One of the couple's sons, Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, 36, appeared in court last week on charges related to alleged gun threats against a sex-trade worker in August. He has not been charged in connection with the human remains discovered at the farm.

The six charges related to the Aug. 27 offence are: disguising face with intent to commit offence; intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless; uttering threats; careless use or storage of a firearm; pointing a firearm; and possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose.

Mr. Sagmoen also faces one drug-possession charge related to a Sept. 5 incident.

Mr. Sagmoen appeared briefly before a judge via teleconference at the Vernon Law Courts last Thursday and was remanded into custody until his next appearance on Nov. 23.

Ms. Genereaux is one of at least five women who have disappeared from the area since February, 2016. The others include Ashley Simpson, 32, last seen on April 27, 2016, and Deanna Wertz, 46, last seen on July 19, 2016. Caitlin Potts, 27, who is from the Samson Cree First Nation in Alberta but had been living in B.C., was last heard from on Feb. 22, 2016. Nicole Bell, a 31-year-old who was last seen on Sept. 2 this year in Sicamous, east of Salmon Arm, was reported missing Sept. 7.

Cpl. Moskaluk said the search of the farm remains active.

"This remains a very fluid investigation and we have no timeline as to when we anticipate being finished at the site at this time," he said.