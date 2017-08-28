Political scientist Norman Ruff was a teacher to all of B.C.

Although based at the University of Victoria, political scientist Norman Ruff's classroom was British Columbia.

In class, Prof. Ruff revved up the interest of his students in politics. Some went on to become B.C. cabinet ministers. But his impact went way beyond any particular classroom on the campus of the University of Victoria. For decades, the media turned to Prof. Ruff for context and explanation on political developments. His quotes, and clips on TV or radio made him a kind of teacher to all interested British Columbians.

"We've had premiers in B.C. who didn't get the media play that Norman did," quipped Les Leyne, a political columnist for the Victoria Times Colonist. "He had a gift for fulfilling reporters' needs on deadlines."

Prof. Ruff, Mr. Leyne said, was an expert in providing context for current events. "He was so generous in sharing that knowledge."

Prof. Ruff died earlier this month of esophageal cancer, aged 77.

Even in his last days, the honorary life member of the legislature press gallery was explaining B.C. politics. Contacted by The Globe and Mail in early August for comment on the BC Liberal leadership race, Prof. Ruff was initially sanguine about his failing health, but cheerfully eager to get past all that to talk about the political matter at hand. "My brain is still in good shape," he said. Indeed, it was.

His last newspaper opinion piece – the subject was electoral reform – was published in the Times Colonist on Aug. 15, five days before his death.

Prof. Ruff's passing on Aug. 20 was noted by B.C.'s most prominent politicians.

"He helped regular people understand the unique and tumultuous nature of B.C. politics," Premier John Horgan said in a statement.

Andrew Weaver, a long-time climate scientist at the University of Victoria before entering provincial politics as a BC Green Party MLA and eventual Party Leader, respected Prof. Ruff's outreach. In any university, Mr. Weaver said, there is a debate between avoiding such outreach and communicating with the public.

"[Prof. Ruff] deserves a ton of credit for breaking those traditional Ivory Tower barriers," Mr. Weaver said. "By doing that he did a wonderful service, not only to his profession, but also to the university as a whole."

Norman J. Ruff was born in Barking, Essex, in November, 1939, the year his father, a warehouse worker named Alfred, went off to fight in the Second World War. Prof. Ruff's father was gone until 1945 and the war's end. Prof. Ruff, his daughter says, later said he effectively first met his father in a memorable way when he was six years old.

His mother, Hannah Rose, worked in the post office and Simonne Ruff says her father's cheerful disposition came from her. "She was just the most wonderful, cheerful, smart, kind lady," Ms. Ruff said. She added Norman Ruff's wit and sharp humour came from his dad.

Norman Ruff grew up in East London, graduated from the University of Southampton in 1961, and realized he was going to have to leave England because he wanted to enter the public service. "It was made pretty clear that with the accent that he had, that wasn't an option for him," Simonne Ruff said.

So he left for New Brunswick, where Prof. Ruff worked as a budget and management analyst for the provincial treasury board. Eventually, he completed a masters in political science at McMaster University and a PhD at McGill University. He moved to British Columbia, and joined the University of Victoria in 1969.

Former Globe and Mail reporter Robert Matas said he most often spoke with Prof. Ruff during the chaotic era of former Social Credit premier Bill Vander Zalm in the late 1980s and early 90s, and then in the subsequent decade as B.C. went through several premiers.

"With his deep knowledge of political history and research in the field of political science, Ruff could be relied on to put B.C.'s scandals, resignations and front-page-grabbing political intrigues in their appropriate context," Mr. Matas said in an e-mail exchange.

"[He] helped us understand the mysteries of B.C. politics. His pithy comments would sum up the complexities of B.C. politics in easy-to-understand and memorable phrases. His perspective often became the accepted wisdom in B.C. politics."

Vancouver Sun provincial affairs columnist Vaughn Palmer noted Prof. Ruff was a regular guest on the Voice of B.C. political-affairs TV show for most of the 20 years Mr. Palmer has hosted the one-hour program. "I liked him because of his ability to get to the point, to simplify without talking down to people and the broad sweep of his historical perspective – plus he was quick and funny."

Occasionally, Mr. Palmer said, editors would ask reporters to find other political scientists. It was challenging to find equally informed and straightforward replacements. "Prof. Ruff always knew what the media was looking for. We had him on speed dial."

Simonne Ruff says such outreach was important to her father. "My dad felt it was important to have one foot in the real world, and so he bridged those worlds, the academic world, the work he did in academia and really engaging in the wider public discourse – respecting both sides, but challenging people to think harder and do better," she said in an interview.

"He really was energized by the conversations with journalists and students alike."

He was also empowered by being where politicians worked. B.C. Finance Minister Carole James recalls regularly running into Prof. Ruff at the legislature. "He was wandering the halls. He was talking to people. As an academic, he didn't ever remove himself from what he studied. He was always a part of it."

Sometimes, Ms. James, a Victoria-area MLA and B.C. NDP leader, said she would run into Prof. Ruff in downtown Victoria. After greetings, the lessons would begin.

"You'd begin a conversation with Norman, talking about whatever the story of the day was or whatever political challenge you were dealing with, and Norman, instantly, would give you a political history lesson," Ms. James said. "He would take that story today, and link it with something that had happened in history, whether it was 1897 or 1952."

"Norman always reminded you that whatever you were going through, someone had already gone through it."

Throughout, the affable yet grounded Prof. Ruff steered clear of the cheap shots that are common in politics. He was not naive, and he could be amazed by a twist or a turn in the occasionally can-you-believe-it political affairs of B.C. However, he was never into putting down politicians.

"He had a respect for the role that was played by people who put their names forward and served in the legislature, and the service they did," said Andrew Petter, a 1970s-era student of Prof. Ruff who went on to become an NDP cabinet minister, holding such positions as finance, health and attorney-general.

Although Prof. Ruff was often quoted in the media, he remained rigorous in his commitment to academic work. In 2005, he was recognized as an "exceptionally effective and creative teacher" by the Institute of Public Administration of Canada. His fellow University of Victoria professor James Tully this week wrote of Prof. Ruff's academic interests that, "There was nothing about B.C. politics that did not interest him."

Prof. Ruff taught Canadian federalism for many years, with interests that included party politics, the electoral system, electoral reform, elections and citizen engagement. Mr. Tully noted Prof. Ruff was among the first of B.C.'s political scientists to study and teach on Indigenous people and their relationship with the political system.

George Abbott, while working on a masters degree, was a teaching assistant for Mr. Ruff in the late 1970s. "Norm was a delightful guy, very supportive of the conclusions I would draw when marking papers. He was a very funny, very witty character," Mr. Abbott said. "People always left his classes being considerably more excited about politics and political science than when they entered the classroom."

Mr. Abbott went on to enter provincial politics. During a 17-year-run as a BC Liberal MLA, his cabinet stints included postings in health, aboriginal relations and education. "I drew some lessons from [Prof. Ruff], from the classroom, that later served me well in politics," he said. "I tried to be fair and balanced and open to people, regardless of partisan ties they may have had."

Norman Ruff retired in 2005, but remained a high-profile commentator.

He leaves his children, Simonne and Andy, and four grandchildren. A celebration of his life is planned for Oct. 15. In a family obituary, Prof. Ruff's family wrote, "To remember and honour Norman, please be sure to do one thing that will make you happy."